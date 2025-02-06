Auburn's Greatest Basketball Players of All Time, Johni Broome's Place in History
As Johni Broome continues to steer Auburn to a potential great postseason, the question remains about what his true legacy will be. Broome, for the Tigers, looks like a generational player that displayed dominance on both sides of the floor. But he's still writing his story.
Auburn has been playing for 119 years, and talents litter the record books and command the spotlight.
Yet, if Broome leads the team to their first national championship in basketball, where does he rank? In contrast, what does that legacy resemble if the Tigers cannot achieve the final goal?
The Rifleman
For fans of a certain age, the name Chuck Person evokes memories of battling Larry Bird in the playoffs. Yet, Person's legend started long before he became a Pacer. During his stay on the Plains, Person literally shot his way onto the national stage.
Scoring 2,311 points leads the program. However, his contribution goes deeper. When Charles Barkley departed for the NBA, some people thought the program could suffer. In actuality, Person carried the team to an Elite Eight appearance, defeating powerhouse St. John's in the process. Shooting 53.6 percent and dropping an average of 18.3 points cannot go unrecognized.
The Person family was good to Auburn. His younger brother Wesley litters the record books for Auburn as well, including No. 3 in total points and No. 1 in 3-point percentage (.441).
Quiet Star
Mike Mitchell may not garner many mentions outside of the fanbase, but he dominated during his 104-game career for Auburn. Mitchell averaged 20.4 points and 9.6 points. From 1974-1978, Mitchell placed his sizable footprint on the SEC.
While playing on decent to slightly-above-average squads did not do Mitchell justice, playing a high level of basketball on an underachieving team does not help the legacy. Through no fault of his own, basketball fans largely go unaware.
The Round Mound
The younger generation thinks of Barkley as the funny commentator with Shaquille O'Neal. If you go back in time, from 1982-1984, realize that the collegiate version, and later pro version of Barkley was an absolute beast of the highest order.
Barkley didn’t make the Dream Team because of his personality.
First, listed at 6'6" (actually 6'4"), he controlled the paint, leading the SEC in rebounds three times. In fact, Barkley never played a year in college without being the best rebounder in the conference. Furthermore, Barkley averaged 1.8 blocks a night which defies explanation and physics. Despite being a shorter but wider power forward, he battled much taller players and humbled them.
Bottom Line
Johni Broome won't surpass any record that Person, Mitchell or Barkley hold. At the same time, he stands roughly two months away from the opportunity to win the school's first NCAA Tournament.
That distinction would separate Broome from former Tigers and place him in the conversation. He also stands a good chance of being named the national player of the year this season.
Without a title, Johni Broom's name merits mention as an all-time great player. How much more does his legacy elevate with a ring?
The greatest Auburn basketball player of all time?