Aaron Gordon's Historic Night Led to Awkward 'Inside the NBA' Terry Rozier Stat

You simply cannot make this up.

Shaquille O'Neal (far left), Kenny Smith (third from the left), and Charles Barkley (far right) were not ready for this statistic from Ernie Johnson (second from the left). / Screengrab Twitter @LegionHoops
Sometimes in life, and especially in sports, things happen that leave fans shaking their heads in moments that invite the phrase, "you just can't make this up." One such moment occurred on Thursday night.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, in a performance for the ages, went toe-to-toe with the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history in Stephen Curry, draining a career-high 10 three-pointers in an overtime loss to Curry's Warriors.

That Gordon, who also scored a career-best 50 points in the losing effort, made more triples than Curry was amazing in and of itself. That he did so in his first game of the season was equally awe-inspiring.

But Gordon also made history. He tied the NBA record for the most three-pointers made in a season-opener in league history. And you'll never guess whose record he tied.

Terry Rozier. Yes, that same Terry Rozier who, earlier Thursday, was arrested for his alleged role in what FBI director Kash Patel called "a wide-sweeping criminal enterprise that envelops both the NBA and La Cosa Nostra."

Needless to say, it made for an awkward and memorable television moment.

"This falls in the category of 'you just can't make that stuff up.' Aaron Gordon has made 10 three-pointers tonight, tying Terry Rozier in 2020 for the most in a season-opener in NBA history," Johnson said. "I kid you not."

Charles Barkley perhaps summed it up best.

"Probably should go to a commercial after that one," Barkley deadpanned.

Inside the NBA continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

