Auburn's Hugh Freeze Reveals Arkansas OL He Regrets Missing in Recruiting
The Auburn Tigers have their first SEC contest of the season this week as they host Arkansas. Both teams are 2-1 entering the contest with Arkansas having dispatched UAB last week. Auburn is coming off a relatively easy win against New Mexico on Saturday.
The Tigers have had three weeks to get ready for conference play to begin, and they will have the chance to show that they are up for the challenge. Head coach Hugh Freeze is aware of the challenges ahead of his team as a veteran coach in the conference.
“It challenges you in a lot of ways mentally and physically and in your preparation knowing that you’re getting ready to play some of the best coached teams and athletes and best rosters,” Freeze said on the grind of SEC play. “It’s something that you get into this league for, and we’re looking forward to facing what I think is a very improved Arkansas team for sure.”
Arkansas made a quality addition to its offensive line via the transfer portal in former San Jose State Spartan Fernando Carmona. Freeze made a push to get Carmona to Auburn that fell short, and he believes that Carmona has played a role in Arkansas’ improvement.
“I wish we would’ve got him (Carmona), I liked him a lot,” Freeze said. “I thought he had really good feet and obviously girth. Unfortunately we never got him on campus. Arkansas did a great job of convincing him to end his recruitment on their visit. A really, really solid player.”
The Tigers will be going up against a familiar face in veteran coach in Arkansas offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino. Petrino was offensive coordinator at Auburn in 2002 before taking over as head coach at Louisville. Freeze is familiar with Petrino, and so is Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.
“I think Bobby (Petrino) is such a good offensive coach that he probably changes from school to school based upon the talent that he has,” Freeze said. “I think they look a little bit different here than they did at A&M. He (Petrino) adjusts like all of us do.”
Auburn had no trouble beating Arkansas on the road last season, earning a 48-10 victory. Freeze has stressed to his team that the Razorbacks have improved and they should not be taken lightly.
“I think last year is last year and obviously they have drastically improved the roster and the tape speaks for itself,” Freeze said. “When our kids see that, hopefully we have enough maturity to know that every game has a life of its own. I don’t think we have to convince our kids that.”
Auburn and Arkansas are set to face off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. ESPN will carry the broadcast.