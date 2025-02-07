Auburn Moves Forward with Jordan-Hare Stadium Improvements
AUBURN, Ala.— The Auburn Board of Trustees Friday approved the architect and construction manager for the Jordan-Hare Stadium north end zone multi-use facility project, as proposed by the athletics department and university administration. Selected for the project were HOK Architects of Kansas City, Missouri, as architects and Robins & Morton of Birmingham, Alabama, as construction manager. CDFL Architects + Engineers and Workshop Architects will serve as associate architects.
“We are appreciative of the Board of Trustees’ approval of HOK Group and CDFL and Workshop as project architects and Robins & Morton as construction manager for the north end zone multi-use facility at Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen said. “This is another step in ensuring Jordan-Hare Stadium remains one of the preeminent facilities in college football.”
The Auburn Athletics Department and Auburn University Administration proposed the construction of the Jordan-Hare Stadium north end zone multi-use facility to enhance the overall Auburn fan experience by providing modernized amenities. The addition will combine premium seating, concessions, stadium support facilities, along with versatile conference event spaces, retail venues, student activity spaces, meeting rooms, as well as future shell space.
“The biggest supporters of Auburn Athletics are Auburn students, and this project reimagines an iconic venue to include spaces that will benefit students year-round,” said Bobby Woodard, Auburn Senior Vice President for Student Affairs. “The facility gives us a tremendous opportunity to advance the programming, services and resources that make the Auburn student experience exceptional.”
At a previous meeting on Sept. 6, 2024, the Board of Trustees awarded initial approval of the Jordan-Hare Stadium north end zone multi-use facility project.
Robin and Reid Dove (‘94) donated a leadership gift in support of the project’s commencement, which is the largest single capital donation in Auburn Athletics history The Doves’ children, Anna Reid (’21/’22) and Hal (’23/’24), are both graduates with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Auburn.
"I am deeply grateful to the Dove family for their generous contribution," President Christopher B. Roberts said. "The Doves’ support plays a vital role in bringing this project to life. I look forward to seeing the new spaces in Jordan-Hare spaces coming to life — buzzing with student activity, thriving retail spaces and dynamic events that will energize our campus year-round."
As design work begins in earnest, the Tigers Unlimited Foundation will simultaneously launch fundraising efforts to support this transformative project to modernize Jordan-Hare Stadium and enhance the fan experience for the next generation of Auburn fans.
via Auburn Athletics