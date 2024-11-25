Auburn Predicted to Flip 5-Star No. 1 CB, Ohio State Commitment
With National Signing Day right around the corner, the Auburn Tigers are making a push to add the crown jewel to their 2025 haul.
Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class currently sits No. 5 nationally according to 247Sports, but the Tigers are doing everything possible to add one of the nation’s top prospects and improve their position.
Na’eem Offord, a five-star cornerback from Birmingham, Ala., has been committed to Ohio State since Feb. 4 of this year, but the Tigers’ efforts to flip Offord have never waivered.
On3’s Steve Wiltfong has logged an expert prediction for Auburn to flip Offord from Ohio State with a 60% level of confidence.
Offord told Justin Lee of AuburnLive that his final decision would come down to Auburn, Ohio State and Oregon and he will announce his decision on National Signing Day (Dec. 4).
Offord was in Jordan-Hare Stadium for Auburn’s thrilling, four-overtime upset over Texas A&M. This was Offord’s fourth visit to Auburn this season although he has been a frequent visitor to the Plains for years.
After the game, it was not lost on Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze how important the win and the atmosphere was for the future of the program.
"I’m just so thankful," said Freeze. "Thankful to be at Auburn, and thankful to give our fans a win like that. Hopefully it’s a sign of many to come. Lots of recruits in that locker room. They need to come join us and help us to continue to build our roster so we can have more nights like this."
Offord, a 6 foot 1 inch athlete who attends Parker High School (Ala.), is the No. 1 cornerback nationally and No. 4 prospect regardless of position according to ESPN.
If Offord were to flip to Auburn, he would be the third five-star prospect to join the Tigers’ 2025 class, and he would become their highest-rated recruit. Jared Smith, a 6-foot-6 edge rusher from Alabaster, Ala. currently holds that spot, sitting at No. 25 nationally according to 247Sports.
The work Freeze and his staff have done in the state of Alabama is nothing short of remarkable. If Auburn signs Offord along with the rest of their commitments, they will have gotten nine of the top 10 prospects from in state.
If the Tigers’ efforts to add Offord to their 2025 class are successful, their class would jump to No. 2 nationally, putting them over Alabama, Ohio State and Texas.
Offord would become the fifth-highest-rated prospect Auburn has ever had according to 247Sports, a spot currently held by Tray Blackmon, a five-star linebacker the Tigers picked up in 2005.