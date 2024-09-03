Auburn QB Payton Thorne on Hugh Freeze: ‘We Have a Better Relationship This Year’
One moment from the Auburn Tigers’ dominant 73-3 win over Alabama A&M that caught a lot of people’s attention was head coach Hugh Freeze giving Payton Thorne some tough coaching after a touchdown pass.
Thorne admitted his relationship with Freeze and the trust between the two was strong enough to survive some emotion on the sideline.
“It’s nice for me having last year under my belt with Coach Freeze,” Thorne said. “We have a better relationship this year and have spent more time together, so that makes things easier too. I’m just trying to listen to what coach is saying. You try not to read into the tone or anything that a coach is talking to you with.”
Thorne elaborated more on what those conversations with Freeze on the sideline are like.
“I just listen to what he’s (Freeze) saying and I respond with what I’m seeing and we try to get on the same page and move forward,” Thorne said. “Having been around coaches my whole life is a benefit to that.”
The implementation of helmet communication in college football this season increases the ability of coaches to get messages to players on the field. Thorne talked about how it worked for him and Freeze in the season opener.
“It was good I heard coach plenty clear,” Thorne said. “I thought our equipment guys did a really good job of having it all set up and getting reps through camp and being comfortable with that. I thought it was pretty good.”
Thorne explained a specific instance in which the helmet communication really makes things more simple.
“With the helmet communication if it’s above 15 seconds and Coach (Freeze) sees something on the sideline, he can let me know without having to do a whistle or something like that like some coaches do,” Thorne said. “I think that happened once during the game and I’m able to handle stuff more at the line of scrimmage as well being comfortable with this offense and coach being able to trust me to do those things.”
The communication between a head coach and quarterback can make a significant difference. It is beneficial for the Tigers that Freeze and Thorne have that figured out.