Auburn football is in a good spot for Clay Wedin

Clay Wedin has an official visit set in June after taking multiple visits to The Plains.

Auburn appears to be one of the two schools in the lead for offensive lineman Clay Wedin

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound guard from Carrollwood Day High in Tampa, Florida has visited Auburn multiple times and has an official visit set on June 24th. 

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Director John Garcia Jr. joined the Locked On Auburn podcast to talk about Wedin.

"I think Auburn fans need to keep a close eye on Clay (Wedin)," Garcia Jr. said. "You talk about a fit, he loves the style of Auburn. He's taken multiple trips on his own dime, he's already set that official visit to come back in June so I think the Tigers are in really good shape. I think he's a kid that's more likely to leave the state of Florida than stay in it. Although, the (Miami) Hurricanes just got him on campus as well, you know, you have an offensive line-minded head coach that certainly holds weight with Mario Cristobal but if and when he leaves the state, Auburn and Michigan State are probably the two schools to keep an eye on and those are the two official visits he has lined up."

Wedin is set to take an official visit to Michigan State on June 10th. 

Looking at Wedin's size, he will probably play inside as a guard at the next level but Garcia Jr. shared that guard is only his floor. 

"I think guard is certainly the floor for Clay (Wedin)," Garcia Jr. said. "He certainly is not going to get smaller over the next year and a half so he'll be 300-plus. But let me tell you, this kid is a grunt in the weight room. He carries that weight really well. He's got the height to carry it really well. He could play on the right side of the offensive line at tackle and guard is certainly the floor for him."

The Tigers already have one offensive lineman in the 2023 class in Bradyn Joiner, a local guard out of Auburn High School. 


