Auburn football offers 3-star Brock Glenn

Auburn football has its attention on quarterback Brock Glenn.

The Auburn Tigers extended an offer to 3-star quarterback Brock Glenn. After Christopher Vizzina's interest in Clemson trended to a commitment to the ACC school, Auburn has found some interest in the leader of the Lausanne Collegiate School offense. 

Auburn offered Glenn a few days ago. The quarterback confirmed that via his Twitter page. 

The Memphis, Tennessee native is listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. He is being pursued by the Auburn Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, and Oklahoma State Cowboys among other schools. 

The On3 predictor has him landing with the Auburn Tigers but on his 247Sports page, the only crystal ball put in for Glenn is for Mississippi State. His profile on Rivals has Missouri leading the way with a 39% chance that he quarterback the SEC East Tigers. 

Now that Auburn missed out on Vizzina's services, Glenn could be emerging as a favorite to be the quarterback of the 2023 class for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football program. 

Our friends at Sports Illustrated's All-American wrote about Glenn at the 2022 Adidas All-American game. THey tabbed him as the quarterback of the day. 

Class of 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn of Lausanne Collegiate School (TN) was our favorite passer of the day. He looked like the most comfortable quarterback in the pack. He's got a strong arm but threw with touch, and he hit receivers consistently inside the hashes and outside the hashes. 

Glenn took an unofficial visit to Auburn this past weekend and left with a visit. He also attended Florida State's Junior Day in March. 

Auburn is currently sitting with two members of the 2023 class committed to the program. 

Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
