Top Performers from the Adidas All-American 2022 National Combine

Under the setting of the 2022 Adidas All-American game, the Alamodome in San Antonio played host to Adidas All-American annual national combine. Hundreds of athletes from across ‘22, ‘23, ‘24, and 25 tested, drilled, and competed against one another. SI All American was in attendance to figure out who in the pack stood out amongst their peers.

After testing and individual drill work, skill players, big skill, and lineman split off to show why they belonged at the top of the pack. Here are some players from each position group that stood out to our scouts, plus we name our favorite player based on the day's body of work.

Offensive Line

Caden Jones out of New Orleans (De La Salle High) stood out not only because of his sheer size, but also because he won all of his reps. His combination of size and feet are an offensive line coach's dream. He projects as a tackle at the next level. He will be a difference-maker in most programs. The 2023 tackle already holds offers from LSU, Nebraska, Colorado and more.

Defensive Line

Black 288 Class of ‘23 edge Tommy Ziesmer of Danville (TN) was one of the twitchiest rushers in attendance. He won a few reps by getting the tackle off-balance, but he also displayed good bend and he rushed with a plan for every rep. Good hand fighting and hand placement, too.

Class of 2024 defensive line prospect Jacobi Murray out of Atlanta had some great reps on the inside and outside. He rushes with precise and compact moves, doing a good job of protecting his chest, the offensive lineman’s target.

Semaj Turner is a 2023 edge rusher from Reagan High out of Pfafftown, South Carolina that had a good day in the trenches. He plays with good leverage through his pass rush, and had success rushing from the three-technique as well as out on the edge.

Wide Receivers

Player of the day for SI All American was big man Apollos Cook 2023 wide receiver is a big-body pass catcher that was borderline untouchable throughout the one-on-one period. He ran crisp routes and made defensive backs like absolutely silly on jump balls. This is a low-floor, high-ceiling prospect out of River Bluff High in Lexington, South Carolina.

Hilton Alexander II is a 2023 wideout from Douglas County, Georgia. He displayed a fantastic ability to track the ball through the air and through traffic. He's also a great route runner and he's the type of receiver quarterbacks love throwing too.

Quarterback of the day

Class of 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn of Lausanne Collegiate School (TN) was our favorite passer of the day. He looked like the most comfortable quarterback in the pack. He's got a strong arm but threw with touch, and he hit receivers consistently inside the hashes and outside the hashes.

Linebackers / Defensive Backs

Indiana-raised linebacker Dillon Thieneman (‘23) plays some safety for Westfield High school, but we think his game also translates very well to linebacker, too. He was making plays on receivers all day, and ended the one-on-one period with an interception in his endzone. He has a sound understanding of the route receivers are trying to run against him, and it shows on film.

2024 cornerback Omilio Agard makes his second appearance on an SI All American top camp performers list. We saw the Philly product ball out in LA at the Elite 11, and this time around he did nothing but win. Agard looks like a future nickel corner, but who knows where this speedster will end up once a college defensive back coach gets his hands on him. He is one we’ll be watching closely.