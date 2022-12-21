Early Signing Day 2022: Who’s on Auburn’s Wishlist heading into Wednesday?

Even before Hugh Freeze gave his first press conference on the Plains, he was recruiting players to come revive the Tiger’s football program. Based on the forecast from recruiting experts, the efforts of the coaching staff are about to bring an early white Christmas to Auburn, but it’s important to note however that Transfer Portal guys don’t have to sign by the end of Early Signing Day on Wednesday, however, a few might want to jump in on the action and make their announcement. With all that in mind, here’s who we hope makes Auburn their home for the Holidays and raise Auburn’s 26th ranked class (per the 247 composite) to the upper echelon.

Tony Mitchell

- At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, along with his freak athleticism, it’s easy to see why coaches at Auburn think he could be the next draft pick from the Plain’s mini DBU. He remains committed to Alabama, but Auburn could make an Iron Bowl flip.

James Smith + Qua Russaw

- The biggest names on Auburn’s recruiting endeavors will decide soon, and would like to be a package deal, HOWEVER Auburn has been pushing for Smith hard and could split the duo out of Carver-Montgomery. Both are five stars and love what they see from Auburn, but the timing of the DC hire could have set Auburn back in the hunt.

Keldrick Faulk

- Although, Auburn could miss out on both Smith and Russaw and still be set at defensive line if Freeze and company can pull their biggest flip yet and snag Faulk from Florida State. The top 10 lineman from Highland Home will make his final decision soon, and Auburn has positioned itself well in the hunt for his services.

Kayin Lee

- Speaking of flips, Ohio State better not sleep on Auburn’s recruitment of their prized CB for the 2022 class. Lee could come in and contribute immediately in a secondary that will have an emphasis on pulling turnovers in a Ron Roberts defense. Lee is the ideal mold at 5-11 and 185 pounds and definitely has Auburn high on his list, even after his commitment to OSU.

RaRa Thomas

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

- He has until January to make his decision, but coaches will take their time in letting the prospect decide. After all, the transfer portal wideout from Mississippi State has enjoyed his time at Auburn and is a scheme fit for what Freeze wants to do. The sophomore from Eufaula, AL has gone from 3-star athlete to a legitimate SEC deep threat and could immediately boost Auburn’s passing game regardless of who’s starting at quarterback.

It's going to be a busy week for Auburn football, so buckle up and keep an eye on a strong finish to the recruiting season.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch