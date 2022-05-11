Four-star offensive tackle Connor Stroh sets official visit with Auburn

Connor Stroh, four-star offensive tackle out of Frisco, Texas, has set an official visit with Auburn, per his Twitter. He will make a visit to the Plains on May 20th.

Stroh released his top five schools back in late April, with Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, and Auburn making the cut. According to Rivals, Texas A&M is the favorite. According to On3, it is Texas. He has received no crystal ball predictions on 247Sports.

It's worth noting that Rivals has Stroh ranked as a four-star, but both On3 and 247 have him ranked as a three-star.

Regardless of his star ranking, his size alone is what is garnering the attention of several SEC schools. Stroh stands at 6-foot-7, 345 pounds. That's excellent for an offensive tackle coming out of high school. Speaking of the SEC, Stroh seems to be a big fan of the conference.

“(My top-five) is a lot of the SEC, with Texas going in. I’m a sucker for big crowds. I’ve known about the SEC for a long time. That’s basically the only conference I ever watch,” Stroh noted in a recent interview. “They also have the biggest guys. I believe I fit in there the best.”

According to OrangeBloods, a Texas Rivals site, says that the Longhorns are "a serious contender" to land Stroh, as is Texas A&M. Auburn desperately needs help on the offensive line next season and Stroh's physical tools are enough to give the indication that the could make an impact for Auburn very early.

It will be interesting to see what his recruitment looks like after his official to Auburn. Offensive line coach Will Friend has a solid recruiting background, and if he's able to work his magic this would be a big get for the Tigers.

