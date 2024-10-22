Auburn Seeks for Ways to Further Improve Offensive Line
The Auburn Tigers have struggled on the offensive line consistently for the last several seasons.
Much like other aspects of the team, the offensive line has improved since head coach Hugh Freeze took over but there is still work to do.
Auburn is seventh in the SEC in sacks allowed with 15 through seven games. It finished 10th last season, so the offensive line is on the right track.
Auburn allowed three sacks and eight tackles for loss in its 21-17 road loss against Missouri. Auburn made some adjustments, including replacing Percy Lewis with Dillon Wade at left tackle.
“We’ll continue to look at that this week,” Freeze said on keeping Wade at left tackle. “The movement stuff that has started to happen against us because we were really good at getting into correct runs against fronts for several games, so everybody is trying to pattern what others have done, and Percy (Lewis) struggled with it in all reality.”
Lewis was expected to be one of Auburn’s most impactful additions made through the transfer portal but that was not worked out. The 6-foot-7, 355-pound, offensive lineman has had a difficult time since SEC play started. The adjustments teams are making to Auburn’s offensive play has been too much for Lewis to handle.
“I love Percy and we’re going to continue to work with him,” Freeze said. “The movement is just giving him some problems. We felt like we would be a little more sound with the other crew in there if that was going to be their gameplan.”
Auburn’s run blocking has been better than its pass blocking this season, but Missouri still gave Auburn trouble on the ground. Getting running back Jarquez Hunter more involved was a priority for Freeze, but Hunter was limited to 57 yards of 19 carries.
"They're (Missouri’s defense) pretty dang good,” Freeze said. “That's a very mature defensive front, and I think they're really, really solid. Could we have blocked things a little differently and better? Sure, but they're teaching their guys to get all the blocks also, but I thought he ran effective enough for us to be balanced and obviously have a chance to win the game."
Auburn’s offensive line will aim to play more consistently throughout the second half of the season and give the Tigers opportunities to be more competitive.
Auburn’s offensive line will face another talented defensive front when it takes on Kentucky this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.