Auburn's Two Biggest Offensive Needs Heading into Alex Golesh Era

AUBURN, Ala.- With the transfer portal looming on the horizon, the Auburn Tigers are set to lose depth at a few key positions that will need to be filled, once the transfer portal cycle begins on January 2nd, 2026. Here are two key positions the Tigers will need to target in the transfer portal for the offensive side of the ball.

Offensive Line

The Tigers recently gained a verbal commitment from four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter, who was released from his National Letter of Intent with the Michigan Wolverines after the program's head coach, Sherrone Moore, was dismissed. However, McWhorter alone cannot compensate for what the Tigers are losing to the transfer portal and the departure of outgoing seniors.

The Tigers are losing DeAndre Carter, Seth Wilfred, and Favour Edwin to the transfer portal. They will also be losing senior offensive guard Jeremiah Wright to the NFL Draft, with other seniors such as Mason Murphy, Dillon Wade, and Izavion Miller graduating from the program. Auburn will be losing much of its seniority and experience this offseason and will need to fill gaps across the entire offensive line.

At the center position, starting center Connor Lew tore his ACL midseason last season and will be determined at a later date if he will be ready to return by the time the season is set to begin again. Freshman center Kail Ellis started two games at center for Auburn, but was replaced when the offensive line shifted following Auburn’s loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

With the offensive line holding a huge question mark across every position, Golesh and his staff will have to attack the portal heavily to fill the gaps in the offensive line.

Wide Receivers

Auburn is set to lose Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, Horatio Fields, and reserve wide receiver Cam’Ron King to the transfer portal. The Tigers only signed two wide receivers during the national signing day period, leaving roles needing to be filled.

At the time of this writing, wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has not announced what his plans are. His options are to enter the NFL Draft, enter the transfer portal, or return to Auburn for another season. That leaves Cam Coleman, Bryce Cain, and Singleton (should he return) as the only scholarship wide receivers set to return to the Tigers next season.

Auburn will have to dip into the transfer portal for players who can bring depth to the wide receiver room. The Auburn offense struggled in previous seasons, but most of it was not due to the wide receivers. There are big-name wide receivers, such as Nick Marsh from Michigan State, who will be available when the portal window opens, and Golesh will have to make a splash in the portal to help whomever the quarterback will be for Auburn in 2026.

In all, Auburn is losing many key offensive pieces to the transfer portal. But just as fast as you can lose players, you are now able to replace them in this new age of college football. Offensive linemen and wide receivers are the two biggest positions with question marks attached to their names for the Tigers on the offensive side of the ball heading into 2026.

