Auburn Soccer Stays Hot, Blanks App State 3-0
AUBURN, Ala. — No. 13 Auburn soccer bagged three first-half goals and conceded none for a fifth-straight match to fend off App State and clinch the 3-0 victory Sunday afternoon at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
“This team fights for everything,” Auburn associate head coach Kelly Madsen said. “They work hard in training, but they know they’ve got to step out here every game and earn it. It doesn’t matter the player or the position, they understand what it means to step up when their name is called.”
Now outscoring its opponents 22-0, Auburn has set a new program record for goal differential through the opening five matches of a season.
Auburn outshot App State 23-4 and was able to finish on three of its 15 chances in the first half to put the game away early. Senior Shelby Sallee, sophomore Dylan Driver and Senior Becky Contreras did the damage for the Tigers.
The Orange & Blue offense also created a whopping 12 corner kicks to the Mountaineers’ one.
Senior Maddie Prohaska went the distance in goal and saved two on-target opportunities to pick up yet another shutout, the 29th of her collegiate career. Prohaska now finds herself in a four-way tie for seventh in Southeastern Conference history for career clean sheets.
“Our defense has been outstanding, and that’s not just the four in the back. That’s everyone on the field,” Prohaska said. “It’s awesome to play with a team that knows what their goals are and is hungry to just keep getting better on both ends of the field.”
For the fifth time in five matches, Auburn found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a combination from Sallee and senior Mallory Mooney. Mooney made a run up the right edge of the box and cut back to find Sallee inside the six. Sallee found herself one-on-one with the App State goalkeeper and used her left foot to punch it just out of reach.
It was the 13th goal of Sallee’s career and her first game-winner as an Auburn Tiger. Mooney picked up her 13th career assist on the play.
In the 28th minute, the Tigers struck for two after a free kick was awarded at midfield. Prohaska stood over the ball and served a missile into the box that found the shoulder of Driver, who was able to penetrate the goal line with her second score of the season.
On the service, Prohaska earned the second assist of her career. Her last came just six matches prior in the opening round of the SEC Tournament against Tennessee.
As the first half wound down, Auburn struck for a third as Contreras was left unmarked on a corner kick from senior Sydnie Thibodaux. Contreras finished the chance with a powerful header that blasted the ball into the right upper 90.
“Our team does a good job of accepting everyone and making them feel a part of the family,” Contreras said. “Our closeness translates to the field, and you can really see it. It’s always a fun time with us.”
It was the 11th goal of Contreras’ career and her third as a Tiger. Thibodaux received her second assist of the season, the fourth of her career.
Up next, Auburn hits the road for another in-state clash as the Tigers venture to Birmingham for a 6 p.m. CT matchup on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the Samford Bulldogs.