Auburn Names New Special Teams Coach for Alex Golesh Staff

As Alex Golesh begins to settle into his new role as Auburn Tigers head coach, he’s worked to put together a brand new staff to take into the 2026 season. He’s already begun to bring in talent, including Tennessee DC Tim Banks as a safeties coach, West Virginia running back coach Larry Porter and Coleman Hutzler as the Tigers’ new defensive edge coach.

Now, he’s turned his attention to the special teams unit, naming Jacob Bronowski as Auburn’s new special teams coach.

"I am fired up for Jacob to join our staff,” Golesh said. “His track record is outstanding. He developed multiple national award contenders, including a Lou Groza Award winner, and has led some of the top special teams units in the country. Coach Bronowski understands that special teams can be a championship difference-maker, and he's proven he can develop elite specialists. He brings exactly the attention to detail and relentless work ethic we need in our program.”

Bronowski has the credentials to back up Golesh’s comments. He was on the 247Sports All-Assistant Team and the AFCA "35 Under 35" Coaches Leadership Institute list, and was named 247Sports Special Teams Coordinator of the Year in 2023.

Auburn’s special teams struggled in 2025, so the addition of a top-tier special teams coach could shake things up on the Plains. Bronowski will certainly have pieces to work with, including kicker Alex McPherson, who’s battled with ulcerative colitis throughout the past two seasons, but seems to finally be in a healthy spot.

Auburn’s punting was suspect in 2025, especially when compared to 2024. Hudson Kaak took control of the punting game for the Tigers this year following a dominant career of Oscar Chapman, a fellow Australian. Chapman was one of the best punters Auburn has had to date, so Kaak’s production has a long way to go if he’s to achieve Chapman levels, but Bronowski may be able to bring it out of him.

Bronowski will also have the option to bring someone in at long snapper if he’d like, as Reed Hughes, the Tigers’ veteran long snapper, just finished his senior year at Auburn. Redshirt sophomore Keaton McNutt waits in the wings to see what Bronowski will do.

Bronowski is no stranger to Golesh or Golesh-led teams, as he coached with Golesh at both Tennessee and UCF. He most recently coached at Pitt.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI