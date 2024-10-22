Auburn Tigers' Emerging Star will have NFL Scouts Drooling
Hidden in the mire of a losing season, Auburn sophomore defensive lineman Keldric Faulk continues to impress. With five sacks, he sits fifth in the SEC. If you know the history and legacy of pass rushers in the conference, top five this late in the speaks volumes to what Faulk brings to the field, snap after snap after snap.
Here's the fun part: He's at least 35 pounds heavier than anyone with more sacks than him. South Carolina's Kyle Kennard leads the SEC with 8.5 sacks. After the 6'6 and 290-pound Faulk, he's next biggest at 6'5 and 254 pounds.
Teams began to account for him, but the sophomore still places a solid footprint on the defense in 2024.
Scheme Flexibility
In order to provide offenses with a different look, you may not see Faulk line up in the same spot twice. First, he could start as a traditional three-technique, beating guards and centers off with not just a quick first step but incredibly long levers to keep opponents hands off his chest. As a result, he can avoid the muck in the middle.
He lines up inside in obvious-pass rush situations for Auburn's defense as the Tigers prioritize speed on 3rd and long.
Next, in an odd-number front, Faulk will align as either a five or seven-technique. Under these circumstances, he can set the edge while attempting to cave in that side of the line, allowing the linebackers and defensive backs to clean up the mess. Following that, the zero or one technique allows the standout to use his height to obscure vision and prevent quarterbacks from climbing the ladders.
In addition, teams will run into opposition, if Faulk can knife through, blowing up the play, this will free up boundary players to make the stop. Most impressively, in a four-man front, Faulk can operate as a defensive end. Now, imagine this for a minute, he weighs anywhere between 285-290 pounds. Next, he stands 6'6. The length to break off swim or long arm moves becomes that much more dangerous for opponents in the long run.
Overview
From a potential standpoint, whenever his Auburn career concludes, Keldric Faulk won't have to wait long to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft. With that, he has unfinished business at Auburn. With the Tigers circling the drain, needing a win, they look to the defenses, especially upfront.
Faulk, at this pace will garner All-American nods and positional award recognition. Does that help the team? No. However, his brand of explosive play most certainly does. Faulk makes those around him better by commanding attention.
Provided that Auburn continues to recruit quality defenders, you will see the defense continue to improve. Furthermore, the offense, whenever that group solves their problems, Faulk can pin his ears back and focus on wrecking the passing game. With a high ceiling Keldric Faulk will help Auburn hopefully find their way back to relevance.