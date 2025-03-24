Auburn Tigers Freshman CB Ready to Make an Impact
When he enrolled at Auburn in January, freshman Donovan Starr possessed a goal – Starr wanted to gain playing time as a freshman. That in itself seems like a daunting task considering the talent that sits ahead of him.
Additionally, to impress D.J. Durkin, who remains under intense pressure due to his contract, will require steady playmaking. Conceivably, can Starr rise to the occasion of unseating a veteran player.
More Than Just Innate Ability
While not the largest corner at 5-foot-11 and 172 pounds, Starr can and will stay step-for-step with any wideout at this level. After winning the Tennessee State 3A title in the 100-meter-dash, he cleared up any question centering on speed. He was rated four-stars and ranked the No. 18 cornerback nationally by 247Sports choosing reported offers over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee among others.
Plus, his speed looks to translate onto the football field. However, in order to gain valuable reps, he'll need to do more than just be fast; how he utilizes that trait effectively could determine how much time he sees.
Opportunities Knocks, Answer the Door
Practice and the annual A-Day game present the soonest and best opportunity for the freshman to make waves. In a way, that could end up being a double-edged sword. First, he gets to cover one of the best wide receiver groups in the country.
The entire "iron sharpens iron" premise holds water. Cam Coleman possesses every possible athletic trait. How does the freshman deal with fighting a stronger X-receiver? Moreover, Malcolm Simmons and Eric Singleton will look to overwhelm the first-year defensive back.
Kayin Lee and Jay Crawford each lack the burst Starr brings. In contrast, they are aggressive players that love to lay a hit on opposing players. They don't hesitate to use physicality to make plays. That nature of play endears them to Durkin. The Tigers love the physical tough defensive mindset.
Bottom Line
Starr could crack the lineup in subpackages. That looks to be his first entry to the world of college football. He will use the summer to get bigger and stronger to use his speed as an asset, instead of his entire identity as a player. Auburn in recent years built a reputation as a hub of defensive back development.
Donovan Starr looks like the next in line.