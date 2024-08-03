Auburn Tigers Freshman Cornerback Jay Crawford Ready to Make His Mark
Jay Crawford does not wait. The Auburn Tigers freshman cornerback does not bide his time. On the field, he relishes the opportunity to impose his will. In all sincerity, Crawford may need to wait in 2024. According to Ourlads, the Parkview (Ga.) High graduate sits second on the depth chart behind Kayin Lee.
With less than a month remaining until the first kickoff of the season, Crawford doesn't anticipate making the backup role his permanent residence. Actually, he will continue to fight for a starting role all season long.
Surprising Polish
Perusing Crawford's HUDL, you'd expect to see splashy plays. Yet, the biggest takeaway seemed to be the level of technical acumen displayed by the then-high school corner. Regardless of down or distance, Crawford demonstrated a smoothness to his game.
For instance, instead of pounding the earth with awkward steps in his backpedal, he flowed seamlessly. As a result, the Georgia prep star exploded downhill to either short routes or run support. Additionally, using the inside arms to hand fight while tracking the ball, touches on a veteran repertoire befitting an older player. Crawford headed to The Plains with an advantage in the ability to cover not just with his feet and hands, but his mind.
Not Sharing is Caring
Whenever the ball ends up near Crawford, expect him to put a hand near it. Despite standing a shade under six feet, the Auburn freshman plays bigger. For instance, on blitzes from the edge, he will defeat a block with quick hands before attempting to punch the ball out.
As mentioned, while average height for a corner at 5'11, the incoming freshman Tiger plays much larger, winning 50/50 balls, highpointing passes against must larger receivers. By the season of the season, Crawford wills himself into an interception and PBUs.
Crystal Ball
Keionte Scott and Kayin Lee occupy the starting corner spots for Auburn. As a senior, Scott's spot opens up next season. However, Jay Crawford makes sure that his name stays in the running.
Whether aggressive practices or time in sub-packages, Auburn knows his potential and what the future holds. Time remains on his side and easing into an eventual starting spot feels like the right move.
Now, Crawford needs to open the coaches' eyes forcing their hand into playing him more. Never one to live life passively, Jay Crawford seeks to put his event stamp on the Auburn secondary.