Auburn Tigers Freshman LB 'Just Scratching the Surface'
When Hugh Freeze took over as the Auburn Tigers’ head coach, he talked about how important it would be to recruit well in the state of Alabama.
Those efforts paid off almost immediately as the Tigers landed elite defensive lineman Keldric Faulk on Early Signing Day in 2022 as the crown jewel of their 2023 recruiting class less than a month after Freeze was named as the program’s head coach.
Last year, Freeze took on the challenge of flipping a top Alabama prospect from the Georgia Bulldogs in Demarcus Riddick, a linebacker from Clanton, Ala. and succeeded, generating a wave of momentum for Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class that finished in the top 10.
Now that Riddick has arrived on the Plains, expectations are high. Earlier this year, Freeze mentioned Riddick among the freshmen that he thinks can make the biggest impact this season.
Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin also thinks highly of Riddick and talked about how beneficial his 6'2 and 220-pound size will be to the defense.
“Demarcus has a unique skill set for his size and length, his ability to run and move is pretty dynamic,” Durkin said. “He played a different position in high school than what he is playing right now, but I think that lends to his ability to play multiple spots. He looks really good out in open field but he also looks good in the box because he has good length, he’s a physical player.”
Durkin talked about the adjustments that Riddick has had to make and how those will help him this season.
“I think he’s just scratching the surface,” Durkin said. “Every rep he gets is probably a new one for him. You just see him get better and learn every day out there. He’s definitely a guy that can and will contribute and help us as a freshman.”
Riddick came to Auburn ranked as the No. 63 player in the country according to 247Sports. His coaches seem to believe that he is living up to expectations early on.