Auburn Tigers Maui Invitational Opponent Revealed
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn Tigers will open the 2024 Maui Invitational with Iowa State as part of ESPN’s Feast Week on Nov. 25-27 at the historic Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Maui, Hawai’i.
This year, the preeminent college basketball tournament celebrates its 40th anniversary welcoming not only the Tigers and Cyclones, but defending national champion UConn, Memphis, Colorado, Michigan State, Dayton and North Carolina.
The Tigers and Cyclones will square off in the afternoon section of the bracket on Monday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m. local time/8 p.m. CT on ESPNU and will face either Dayton or North Carolina in the semifinals or consolation semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Auburn's out of conference slate also features Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge as well as Ohio State and Purdue in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in December.
Seven of the eight teams in the 2024 Maui Invitational field appeared in last year’s NCAA Tournament including three teams (Iowa State, UNC and UConn) making their way to the Sweet 16, before the Huskies captured their second-consecutive national championship title.
“This year's Maui Invitational is one of the strongest fields in tournament history,” said Dave Odom, Tournament Chairman and legendary collegiate coach. "The field is packed with teams looking to make a run in the NCAA Tournament along with UConn who is making their fifth appearance in the Maui Invitational and looking to defend their back-to-back national championships.”
This will be the fifth time Auburn and ISU will meet on the hardwood. The all-time series is tied 2-2 with both teams’ last meeting (W, 80-76) on Jan. 5, 2020, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge played at Neville Arena (formerly Auburn Arena).
The Tigers are making their second all-time appearance in the tournament after going 2-1 with wins over Xavier and Arizona (lost to top-ranked Duke in the semifinals) in 2018.
All 12 games of the Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and also be available on the ESPN app.
As in years past, the Maui Invitational and its partners will give two lucky college basketball fans the chance to experience ‘Maui Magic’ through the Maui Invitational Fan Sweepstakes.
One winner and a guest will receive two All-Tournament tickets to watch all 12 games, two Stadium Club hospitality passes, $150 tournament merchandise credit, a five-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 160,000 Hawaiian Miles from Hawaiian Airlines, an exclusive experience at Maui Brewing Co., one $500 gift card from Tommy Bahama, and two $100 gift cards from JLab. The sweepstakes will run through September 9, 2024. To enter, or to view the complete list of rules and regulations, fans must visit mauiinvitational.com/sweepstakes.
Limited all-tournament and a variety of booster ticket-only packages will go on sale Friday, Aug. 23, and local fans will continue to receive their special Kama'āina ticket rate, which will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 29. Each ticket option will be available online only starting at 10 a.m. local time/2 p.m. CT.
For details on tickets and general information on this year’s tournament, visit mauiinivitational.com or follow along on the Maui Invitational social channels (X, Instagram, Facebook).