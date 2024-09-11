Auburn Tigers OL Jeremiah Wright Speaks Out on Offensive Improvement
After an outing in which the Auburn Tigers had four interceptions, there is a better chance than not of them focusing more on running the football this week against New Mexico.
Head coach Hugh Freeze confirmed this was the case during his weekly press conference and the Tigers’ offensive line is ready for the challenge.
Jeremiah Wright, a 6-foot-5, 333-pound interior offensive lineman who has been with the program since 2020, believes running the ball is what Auburn needs to do.
“I just want us to run the ball more,” Wright said. “Be aggressive up front, move some people. I kind of feel like we didn’t move people like we should have like the first week. We come out there against a tough team like Cal. and I feel like we didn’t run the ball as much as I wanted to or the team wanted to. This week I feel like running the ball more, being aggressive, knocking people off the ball. Just show people what we’re capable of doing.”
Wright talked about the mental effects of the team losing a game that they were expected to win.
“It’s tough, especially those games that you expect to win,” Wright said. “You know you should win, you know what you’re capable of doing. We just want to go back to practice and and learn from that.”
Auburn has been met with a considerable amount of criticism for its performance against Cal. Wright as well as the rest of the team is ready to show everyone how good the Tigers are capable of playing.
“Everybody got a chip on their shoulder,” Wright said. “We’re ready to go back out there, ready to go out there today and compete with each other. Just hold each other accountable to our standard because last week, that wasn’t the standard.”
Freeze has been facing a lot of criticism for Auburn’s performance against Cal. Wright has not lost his confidence in Freeze and believes Auburn has the right man for the job.
“I think Coach Freeze is doing a great job,” Wright said. “You don’t find too many coaches like him who just want to come in and develop his players. Most people want to go in the portal and keep adding out of the portal but Coach Freeze wants to develop his young guys and bring in more young guys to come compete and play.”
Wright and the Tigers will have a chance to get back on track against New Mexico on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.