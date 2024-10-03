Auburn Tigers Poach Notre Dame Commitment, Add Top QB to Recruiting Class
The Auburn Tigers have been looking to add a quarterback to their 2025 recruiting class for quite some time and have finally done so.
Not only did the Tigers add a quarterback to their 2025 recruiting class, they added one of this cycle’s top prospects at the position.
Deuce Knight, who was formerly committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, has been a frequent visitor to Auburn so far this season and officially flipped his commitment Wednesday night.
The Lucedale, Miss. native, who attends George County High School, is ranked the No. 2 quarterback nationally by ESPN and Rivals, and the No. 5 by 247 Sports.
In addition to Notre Dame, Knight chose Auburn over programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Knight is the 25th prospect to join Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class. The addition of Knight to the class moves Auburn to the the No. 3 recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports and No. 4 according to On3.
Knight’s commitment to the Tigers could draw other highly-rated prospects to the Plains as well, particularly five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, who is currently committed to Alabama.
Deuce Knight’s scouting report from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
A left-handed, dual-threat talent with an elite physical profile that needs plenty of seasoning if he’s going to reach his full potential. Measured roughly 6-foot-4.5, 195 pounds spring before junior year and posted Grade-A testing numbers with a laser-timed 4.53 in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 41.9-inch vertical jump and a 4.39 in the short shuttle. Creates plenty of whip and velocity with a shorter release and has the arm strength to attack the deeper third.