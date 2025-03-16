Can New Auburn Tigers TE Preston Howard be an Impact Player in 2025?
Five years ago, on February 17, 2020, the Auburn Tigers initially offered Preston Howard a scholarship, then a high school standout athlete in Owings Mills, Md. He was originally recruited as a dual-threat quarterback with the possibility of moving to wide receiver or tight end.
However, after growing out of any possibility of seeing the field as a quarterback, the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Howard, settled in at tight end. At Maryland, Howard's career did not unfold as well as he wanted.
"I actually was going to commit to Auburn before I committed to Maryland," Howard told Caleb Jones of Auburn Sports. "I was being recruited by Gus Malzahn, so he got fired, so I couldn't commit, obviously.
"I just love the coaching staff," Howard said of why he was transferring to the Plains. "Just the persistence they have with me. I had a lot of schools trying to talk to me, but they're just straight up and honest, and I love the camaraderie around here. I love the fan base. I love everything."
Replacing Fairweather
Can 37 catches in 24 collegiate games replace the 69 catches in the 25 games that Rivaldo Fairweather put up during his days on the Plains? In the best-case scenario, you'd hope a mobile tight end like Howard can provide a viable option.
Working in his favor, sixth-year player Brandon Frazier looks like the strongest challenge and the lone obstacle between Howard and the field. Frazier projects as an in-line blocker that doesn't offer much as a receiving threat. He has 12 catches in five seasons with Auburn.
True freshman Hollis Davidson was rated four-stars by Rivals. He possesses more natural catching abilities, however he will need to embrace a more physical aspect of his game in order to play early.
Adjusting to a New Offense
Outside of a winnable competition, Howard will face an issue that looks simultaneously good for the team, but tough for him. With as many as seven wideouts vying for time, the opportunity for four-receiver sets appears likely.
That cuts into potential reps for Howard. Through no fault of his own and by numbers elsewhere, winning the starting tight end job doesn't necessarily mean an abundance of snaps or targets.
Outlook
Preston Howard makes his way back to Auburn after initially wanting to enroll there years ago. However, the Auburn team that he joined looks light years better than the one he originally saw. Now, instead of being a pillar of the offense, the Maryland transfer could serve as a bit player to Auburn's renaissance.
How will that suit him? He’s used to being a role player, but now he’s hoping to be a role player on a much better team.