Auburn Tigers Prized-Freshman OL a Redshirt Candidate
Auburn Tigers offensive lineman DeAndre Carter was one of the most prized recruits in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6’4 340-pound offensive guard from southern California powerhouse Mater Dei is transitioning pretty well from high school to college.
Playing on the offensive line is one of the most difficult positions to play early in college football. While speed and quickness develop early, power keeps developing well into a player's 20's and sometimes beyond.
It's a grown-man's position.
Head coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers have discussed redshirting Carter this season. Redshirting will allow Carter time to grow physically stronger, build relationships with fellow linemen, understanding their tendencies, and developing the communication skills necessary for good play on the field. If Carter redshirts he will be better prepared to contribute to a cohesive and effective offensive line next season and beyond.
“It would be a week-to-week decision," said Freeze of the possibility of redshirting Carter. "He’s got some work to do to come on. Obviously, he’s just a freshman and his body’s got to change. So, I hope he’s not one that we have to depend upon this year, but he’s one that if you had to, the more he plays the better he’ll get. We’ll just have to play that by ear. We’ve got Bradyn Joiner and Tate (Johnson) that are solid. So you would hope you can get through the year, maybe, and not use him for more than four games, but I wouldn’t be afraid to put him in there.”
If the Tigers are able to redshirt Carter it will be very beneficial because the physical mental aspect of playing offensive guard cannot be overstated. Guards are responsible not only for blocking but also for understanding complex schemes, adjusting to blitzes, and communicating effectively with the center and tackle.
The redshirt year will allow Carter to study more of the playbook, learn the team’s offensive philosophy, and adjust to the speed and complexity of the college game. This mental acclimation is crucial for guards, who must react quickly and make split-second decisions during games.