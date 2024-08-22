Auburn Tigers QB2 Talks New Role: 'Heading In the Right Direction'
Hugh Freeze has named the Auburn Tigers’ second-string quarterback behind Payton Thorne.
Hank Brown, a redshirt freshman from Nashville, has been named as the backup ahead of his second season with the program.
Brown reflected on the moment when quarterbacks coach Kent Austin gave him the news.
“When I got it (the backup QB spot), Coach Austin just pulled me aside and let me know what came with that and what I need to be ready for this season,” Brown said. “For me it was more motivating. I felt that it’s obviously not the end goal but it was definitely good, heading in the right direction.”
Brown only appeared in one game for the Tigers last season. He took over in the Music City Bowl against Maryland and went 7-of-9 for 132 yards.
Brown discussed the motivation he got from the news and how it has affected him.
“It was definitely more motivation to continue to work hard and keep continuing to do what I do,” Brown said.
Brown talked about what went into the coaching staff’s decision to place him right behind Thorne on the depth chart.
“The coaches had agreed that I had a good camp and graded out well,” Brown said. “Ultimately, they’re going to prepare me like I’m going to be the starter.”
As a recruit, Brown was a 3-star prospect ranked as the No. 71 quarterback in the country according to 247Sports. Rivals ranked him higher, but still a 3-star as the No. 26 quarterback. Brown was originally committed to play for Freeze at Liberty.
Brown had an opportunity to show off his arm in Auburn’s A-Day scrimmage and delivered the pass of the day on a 48-yard completion to Cam Coleman.
Brown will aim to keep developing as a player and take over the starting role after Payton Thorne’s time in Auburn comes to an end.