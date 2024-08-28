Auburn Tigers Veteran TE Hoping to 'Kick some People’s Butts'
Culture has been a word used by Hugh Freeze frequently since he took over as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers.
Freeze wanted to improve the energy surrounding the program and appears to have made significant progress in doing so, largely due to the help of his veterans.
One of these veterans is tight end Brandon Frazier who is going into his fifth season with the Tigers.
Frazier believes that the Tigers have made progress in the chemistry department.
“Chemistry and culture, you kind of mesh those two together,” Frazier said. “Last year, I don’t think everyone was bought in to the whole ‘this is how we’re foing it now, this is what we’re going to do.’ This year we’re older, we got a lot of old guys, we also got a lot of young guys. The older guys got to bring in the younger guys because Coach (Freeze) always says it’s not a team until it’s player-led.”
Frazier talked about the preparation for Alabama A&M and a challenge that has been presented by it.
“It’s kind of tough because our offense is looking at a new defensive coordinator at Alabama A&M so we’re getting a rough idea of what we think they’re going to run,” Frazier said. “Starting to get down to the normal schedule, no more 10-12 hour days of fall camp which is nice. We’re excited.”
Frazier talked about the goal to score 40 points per game set by new offensive coordinator Derrick Nix.
“The last couple of years we’ve relied on the defense to help us stay in games,” Frazier said. “He (Nix) has one of our goals to score 40 points per week. I think that’s a real thing. I know it’s asking a lot out of us but I think we can do that with all of the firepower we have on the offense.”
“I’m hoping we score a lot of touchdowns and kick some people’s butts.”