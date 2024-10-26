Auburn Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats Predictions and Preview
After another lost lead, the Auburn Tigers head to Lexington battling a Kentucky Wildcats team that stood on the losing end of a beatdown last week against the Florida Gators. With both teams trying to build back from losses, they meet in a game that presents what could resemble a turning point.
Auburn, up to this point, cannot finish out games. Despite the losses, being in position to realistically be 6-1, shows the talent level remains high.
However, it comes down to coaching, play calling and decision-making. Unfortunately, the Tigers don't truly possess the closer gene in 2024. While the roster teems with talent all over the field, failing to close the show jumps up and bites this team over and over.
Quarterback Duel?
If you were building a college team, neither Payton Thorne or Kentucky Brock Vandagriff would top the list of options. However, around them, you will find talented players that makes them look much better than they would with just an average roster.
In Thorne, you have a quarterback surrounded by talent at wideout that rivals anyone in the conference. Yet, he cannot complete 60% of his passes at this stage of the season. Moreover, as tough as the team falters on a weekly basis his play looks rough on the outside.
It must feel a thousand time worse inside the locker room. Similarly, Brock Vandagriff actually suffers through a worse season. Completing just 57% of his passes, the Kentucky quarterback struggles to maintain rhythm during drives. Believe it or not, Thorne enjoys a sizable advantage.
Two Playmakers
Barion Brown makes Kentucky dangerous in three separate ways. First, as a wideout, with his straight-line speed, he will win vertically with any cornerback lined up in front of him. Out of the backfield, as a rusher, you see the ability to get up to speed quick, sprinting to the outside, dissolving great pursuit angles.
Lastly, in the return game, you will find him threatening to house any ball kicked his way.
Meanwhile, Auburn edge rusher Jalen McLeod brings a disruptive aspect to the field. Poised to set his career-high sack total, the senior will make Vandagriff, already a shaky thrower flinch more. Once again, this sets up perfectly for Auburn.
Final Prediction
Once again, Auburn jumps out to a decent lead. Jarquez Hunter and the Tigers running game terrorizes Kentucky. Meanwhile, Vandagriff completes a dart of a pass to an Auburn defender. The Tigers cash in and all looks well.
Leading after the half, Auburn goes into autopilot and allows Kentucky to slowly creep back in the game. Faced with a pivotal third down, Auburn fails to convert. As a result, Kentucky gets the ball back with a chance to win the game.
Despite the hard work of McLeod and Keldric Faulk, Kentucky scores to take the lead. A long pass completion brings Auburn into Kentucky territory. The offense comes up short and Auburn leaves town with another loss. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will not allow back-to-back-to-back losses in the SEC.
Final Score
Kentucky: 33
Auburn: 31