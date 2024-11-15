Auburn Tigers vs. ULM Warhawks Predictions and Preview
The University of Louisiana-Monroe could make history on Saturday. They could, but won't. The Warhawks head to The Plains to face a disappointing but talented Auburn Tigers team. With a proud but very angry fanbase behind them, the Tigers will handle business in the most painful of ways. For ULM, the matchup just does not work out for them. Auburn wants to send a clear message and that starts at the top.
Big Picture
Hugh Freeze, during press availability, detailed what the final leg of the Auburn football season means. For Freeze, finishing strong bears more weight than the 2024 standings.
“It’s vital that we compete," said Freeze earlier this week. "That’s the expectation, and certainly that’s the goal to give ourselves a chance to win these football games against good football teams that we have to play to help build momentum. And confidence in everybody that we’re headed in the right direction regardless of the record. And recruiting is big too, to try to finish strong and continue to get the ’25 class to understand we’re not far off, and we need their help to come in and continue to help us build this.”
The message still seems to be getting through. Auburn flipped a former USC Trojans commitment this week to help solidify at top-5 recruiting class.
Running Angry
As Jarquez Hunter climbs the school record books, he faces the 117th-ranked FBS run defense. ULM cannot stop Hunter from enjoying a big rushing day. He will outrun the linebackers and outmuscle the defensive backs. If Auburn wants to send a resounding message, give Hunter 20-plus touches. By the middle of the third quarter, all of the fight will leave the Warhawks. They don't have a single defensive answer for the run game.
Proving People Wrong
Keldric Faulk, as the younger generation says, will eat and leave no crumbs. Somehow, voters left his name off all of the major award watch lists. Faulk plays like one of the four best linemen in college football, regardless of division or conference. Faulk sits at seven sacks, with the opportunity to inch closer to a double-digit season.
He will be in the backfield until Hugh Freeze calls the dogs off. Watch for Faulk to move around the line and even rush from a two-point stance. Those who ignored his season from a voting perspective will understand.
Prediction
Whether Hank Brown or Payton Thorne starts, Auburn flattens ULM. While a great underdog story, nine times out of ten, Goliath stomps out David. You only hear about the plucky underdog when they win, but never about the overwhelming favorite handling business.
Hunter gets free, goes off and touches pay dirt twice with over 120 yards from scrimmage. Hank Brown completes at least 65 percent of his passes, with two touchdown passes. Meanwhile, the defense smothers Ahmad Hardy, limiting him to less than 80 yards. ULM quarterback Aiden Armenta runs for his life. Auburn sacks him four times as he commits at least three turnovers.
Final Score
Auburn: 34
ULM: 13