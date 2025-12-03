NC State vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Player to Watch for Wednesday, Dec. 3
One of last year’s most complete SEC teams has already suffered two losses this season. No. 20 Auburn is set to host NC State on Wednesday and could use another strong performance to build on its recent win over No 23. St. Johns.
The Tigers got redemption for their blowout loss to No. 3 Michigan thanks to a season-high 27 points from sophomore guard Tahaad Pettiford. The New Jersey native is finding his footing after garnering nationwide attention throughout his freshman season, and his last outing could be a sign that he’s ready to string together an impressive stretch of games. The Wolfpack will have to step it up against their first ranked opponent of the year.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
NC State vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- NC State: +6.5 (-110)
- Auburn: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- NC State: +240
- Auburn: -300
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
NC State vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 3
- Time: 9:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- NC State: 5-2
- Auburn: 6-2
NC State vs. Auburn Player to Watch
Tahaad Pettiford: Pettiford has a lot less help this season with several key upperclassmen gone. His efficiency is down, but his scoring average has gone up to 15.1 points and he has a chance to pace the Tigers in points. Taking care of the ball is the next step for Pettiford, as he’s tallied more turnovers than assists in two of his previous three games.
NC State vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Auburn kicked off the year with a rough start against Bethune-Cookman, but is now 3-1 against the spread at home and 6-2 against the spread overall despite having faced three ranked teams already this season. Two of those games took place at neutral venues.
NC State’s competition hasn’t been nearly as tough this season, but the Wolfpack are among the nation’s leaders with a scoring average of 93.6 points. Auburn’s defense has taken a significant step back since last season and underdogs are among college basketball’s most efficient teams from deep.
NC State seems likely to fall short, but can cover the spread with its high-octane offense.
Pick: NC State +6.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
