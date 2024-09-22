Auburn vs. Arkansas Report Card, It's Ugly for Offense Again
The Auburn Tigers dropped their first game of SEC play and their second game of the season inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon, falling 24-14 at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Similar to its loss against Cal, an incessant amount of self-inflicted wounds and blown opportunities cost Auburn a chance to pick up a win against one of the more beatable teams on its schedule.
How did Auburn’s specific position groups perform against Arkansas?
Offense:
Quarterback: D
If you take away Auburn’s four interceptions, Hank Brown and Payton Thorne combined for a decent afternoon. Brown went 7-of-13 for 72 yards, Thorne went 13-of-22 for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a great cruise until that iceberg.
Unfortunately for the Tigers’ quarterbacks, interceptions are nearly impossible to ignore. Brown threw three, one of which happened on a tipped pass, Thorne threw one, also happening on a tipped pass.
Additionally, both Brown and Thorne struggled to make the right reads in crucial moments, making quarterback play one of the main reasons the Tigers did not come out on top.
Running back: D
This grade could easily be higher but there is one play that significantly drags it down.
In the second quarter, Damari Alston carried the ball 36 yards and would have set Auburn up with 1st and goal from Arkansas’ one-yard line. However, Alston fumbled the ball into the endzone and Arkansas recovered for a touchback.
Alston picked up 38 yards off three carries and caught one pass for a loss of three yards. Jarquez Hunter rushed for 67 yards off 12 carries.
Wide receiver/tight end: C
Similar to their teammates in the backfield, the Tigers’ receiving corps could have received a higher mark if it weren’t for those tipped passes that led to Arkansas interceptions. Cam Coleman was responsible for one and Rivaldo Fairweather was the intended receiver on the other.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught five passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Malcolm Simmons caught five passes for 44 yards, and Fairweather made four catches for 40 yards.
Five other Tigers caught a pass, none of them had more than 15 yards.
Offensive line: B
Auburn’s offensive line limited Arkansas to four tackles for loss and two sacks. Both quarterbacks had time to get rid of the ball. Thorne's inability to see pressure is concerning for a fifth-year senior. HIs pocket awareness and field vision are two-key reasons why he has struggled at Auburn.
This unit has proven to be a significant improvement over what the Tigers have had on the field in this area for the past couple of seasons.
Defense:
Defensive line: C
Auburn had a decent day rushing the passer as a team but the linebackers and secondary seemed to make more of an impact than its defensive line. They lost containment on quarterback Taylen Green too often, and allowed Green to extend drives.
Of the Tigers’ seven tackles for loss, two came from defensive lineman. Keldric Faulk had one and Quientrail Jamison-Travis had the other. Faulk was also Auburn’s only defensive lineman to record a quarterback hurry.
Linebacker: B
Auburn’s linebacker unit arguably had the best day of any position group in its loss against Arkansas.
Two of Auburn’s three sacks were recorded by linebackers, Dorian Mausi and Jalen McLeod. Those two combined for three tackles for loss. Eugene Asante had four of the Tigers’ six quarterback hurries.
Secondary: B
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green was limited through the air, going 12-of-27 for 151 yards and one of the Razorbacks’ three touchdowns, also throwing one interception.
Cornerback Kayin Lee was responsible for the Tigers’ one interception.
Special Teams: B
Oscar Chapman averaged 44 yards on his three punts. His longest of the day traveled 49 yards and he pinned Arkansas inside its own 20-yard line once.
Towns McGough went 2-of-2 on PAT attempts but did not have an opportunity to attempt a field goal.
Auburn avoided muffed punts and similar special teams mistakes that have been present at times so far this season.
What’s Next?
Auburn hosts No. 21 Oklahoma next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. ABC will carry the broadcast, it can also be streamed on ESPN+.