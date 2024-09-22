Auburn's 3rd-Down Defense Struggled Despite Good Outing vs. Arkansas
Third-down defense was atrocious in Auburn’s 24-14 loss to Arkansas, in what was otherwise a solid performance by D.J. Durkin’s unit.
The Razorbacks ran 83 offensive plays on Saturday, but amassed just 334 total yards. The large number of plays was in part due to Auburn’s five turnovers, but also because the defense couldn’t get off the field on the money down.
On all four of Arkansas’ scoring drives, the Razorbacks picked up multiple third-down conversions. They were 9-19 for the game on third down and 2-4 on fourth down conversion attempts. Auburn won first and second down – almost always a surefire way to win the matchup – but third downs did the defense in.
“I thought our defense, other than third and longs, if we could just get off the field on third and longs, that defensive effort would have been remarkable, truthfully,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said.
“It was devastating truthfully after they fought so hard after the offense put us in some bad spots, and to keep us the game, it really felt like we were going to win the game at half time if we just don’t turn it over,” Freeze added. “I want to say it was three or four third and longs if we got off the field and get the ball back we’ve got a chance to get a tie game. We just didn’t get off the field, and it’s for sure something we’ve got to work on.”
Arkansas got on the board in the second quarter on a 15-play 81-yard drive. The initial first down of the drive came on an incomplete pass on 3rd and 7 when Austin Keys was called for roughing the quarterback on Taylen Green. They converted a fourth down and two-short third downs to take a 7-0 lead.
Auburn’s defense dominated the middle portion of the game, but tied 7-7 the Razorbacks struck again on third down in the third quarter. Having already converted on 3rd and 13 and 3rd and 10, the Razorbacks were faced with a 3rd and 19 near midfield.
Green rolled left and threw deep for Isaiah Sategna, who had beaten Auburn’s safeties downfield. Keionte Scott was the closest man in coverage when Setegna caught the ball around the goal line.
“The roof player decided not to stay deep – same as last week,” Freeze noted.
Twice in the game on 3rd and 10 or more, Green was able to escape the pocket and pick up the first down running. Another couple of times Auburn was called for penalties on plays that would have otherwise brought on the punt team.
With Champ Anthony suffering a serious leg injury in the first quarter, sophomore Antonio Kite was in the game on a crucial play called for pass interference that led to Arkansas’s final touchdown. Without the flag, Auburn would have gotten the ball back down 17-14 and a chance to take the lead or win.
Freeze opened up his press conference speaking of Anthony and his left lower leg injury.
“Our thoughts are with Champ Anthony,” Freeze said. “Just a really difficult injury. He was playing at a really high level for us, and he was one of our leaders. I know our medical team will take great care of him as they go through whatever process they need to repair that injury.”
Hold onto the ball and win third-and-long and this Auburn Tigers team is looking at 4-0. With the "easy" part of the schedule behind them, Auburn better figure it out quickly as Oklahoma rolls into town next week.