No. 22 Auburn vs. Holy Cross Opening Weekend Preview
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball starts off the 2025 season at a newly-renovated Plainsman Park by playing host to Holy Cross for a three-game series starting Friday.
First pitches between the Tigers and Crusaders are set for Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and Sunday at 1 p.m.
“It’s here. We’re super excited to start off the 2025 season,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “To button up Plainsman Park is going to be amazing. We’ve had 34 sellouts the last two years. That’s all but three SEC ballgames. We’re going to be able to offer now to our Auburn Family over 6,000 people per game to be able to come into Plainsman Park. More than ever before. We’re excited for those enhancements and those changes.
“All of that stuff is kind of put away now, and it’s time to our guys to come out and start this ’25 season and make a push to try to get to Omaha three times recently and to hopefully get a third regional at Plainsman Park,” Thompson added. “That would be pretty neat. We’re going to aim as high as we possibly can and start that journey tomorrow.”
All three games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on Wings 94.3 FM Friday and Sunday and ESPN 106.7 Sunday. All three games will also be streamed digitally on SEC Network+.
PROBABLE STARTERS
Friday – Jr. LHP Cade Fisher (0-0, 0.00) vs. Jr. RHP Danny Macchiarola (0-0, 0.00)
Saturday – Sr. RHP Samuel Dutton (0-0, 0.00) vs. Sr. RHP Sean Scanlon (0-0, 0.00)
Sunday – Fr. RHP Christian Chatterton (0-0, 0.00) vs. Jr. RHP Jaden Wywoda (0-0, 0.00)
QUICK HITTERS
Auburn begins its 76th season at the newly-renovated Plainsman Park this weekend against Holy Cross, marking the second series between the two programs.
The Tigers and Crusaders previously met in 2017 with Auburn winning all three games by a combined score of 24-4.
Head coach Butch Thompson enters his 10th season at the helm of the program in 2025, making him the fourth longest-tenured head coach in the league.
The Tigers are 8-1 in season openers and 9-0 in home openers under Thompson.
The 2025 roster consists of 40 players, including 19 returners and 21 newcomers.
Catcher Ike Irish (first team) and first baseman Cooper McMurray (second team) were voted Preseason All-SEC by the league’s head coaches.
The freshman class has been tabbed as high as No. 3 in the country, an Auburn record, and the transfer portal class has been ranked as high as No. 4.
The starting rotation of Cade Fisher, Samuel Dutton and Christian Chatterton haven’t thrown a pitch in an Auburn uniform.
SCOUTING THE CRUSADERS
Holy Cross begins a new season under sixth year head coach Ed Kahovec, whose Crusaders were picked to finish third in the Patriot League preseason poll while garnering two first-place votes.
Offensively, the Crusaders finished fifth in the Patriot League with a .253 team average a year ago and return nine of their 10 most experienced position players from last year. Additionally, two-time All-Patriot League honoree Sean Scanlon, who returns after missing most of last season with an injury, was selected as the Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year.
On the mound, Holy Cross finished the 2024 season with a 6.70 staff ERA to go along with 342 strikeouts and 253 walks in 424.1 innings of work. Seven of the team’s top nine innings leaders from last year return for 2025, including a pair of opening weekend starters in Danny Macchiarola and Jaden Wywoda.
PROMOTIONS
Friday – Opening Weekend on The Plains pennant giveaway
Sunday – Opening Weekend on The Plains crewneck sweatshirt giveaway
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
Plainsman Park now features two new premium club areas in the Broadway Club at Plainsman Park and 984 Club along with the return of the Hall of Fame Club, which opened in 2024. Additionally, the ballpark now has expanded general admission areas in the War Eagle Wall, Tiger Terrance and Plainsman Patio.
Pregame road closures: Event staff will assist fans using crosswalks up until 15 minutes prior to first pitch, at which time there will be a full closure of Donahue Drive between the right field gate and intersection of Heisman Drive for fans to enter Plainsman Park. Donahue will re-open shortly after first pitch.
Postgame egress road closures: Donahue Drive will again be fully closed from right field to Heisman Drive starting between the 7th and 8th innings. It will remain closed until the stadium has cleared of fans, roughly 30 minutes after the final out of the game.
New entrances: In an effort to expedite fan entry to Plainsman Park, two new entrances have now been introduced on the lower First Base Concourse, along Donahue Drive. The traditional Home Plate Concourse and Tiger Terrace gates will continue to provide stadium admission, as well as the premium entrance outside of the Hall of Fame Club for those with reserved seats inside the Hall of Fame Club.
Metal detecting: Consistent with other Auburn Athletics venues, fans entering any gate at Plainsman Park this season will be asked to walk through a metal detector upon entry.
For a complete overview of the enhancements at Plainsman Park for 2025, click here
- via Auburn Athletics