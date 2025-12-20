No. 21 Auburn vs. No. 6 Purdue Preview, How to Watch

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 21 Auburn’s ambitious nonconference schedule takes the Tigers to Indianapolis Saturday to play No. 6 Purdue, Auburn’s fourth top 10 opponent in a five-week gauntlet.

“It’s been a blessing to play these high-ranked teams and get the schedule we have before SEC play,” sophomore Elyjah Freeman said, “so we can have an idea of how the season’s about to go.”

Averaging 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, Freeman’s first season on the Plains has already featured matchups with No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 8 Houston.

“The best thing for me has been the film, being able to look back after the game on the good and the bad,” said Freeman, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward who starred last season at Division-II Lincoln Memorial.

The seasoned Boilermakers will challenge Auburn’s defense.

“They’re the No. 1-rated offense in college basketball,” Auburn coach Steven Pearl said. “They’re coached by a future Hall of Fame coach in Matt Painter. he does such a great job. They’re big, they rebound the ball at a high level, and they’ve got guys who can make shots.”

Purdue’s Braden Smith is a returning first-team All-American, the 2025 Cousy Award winner as the nation’s top point guard, and the reigning Big Ten player of the year.

“Probably the best passer in college basketball and has been one of the best passers in college basketball for a long time,” Pearl said. “He does so many things that can break down defenses, and he gets all those guys so involved.”

Against the bigger Boilermakers, Auburn will still look first to attack the basket, Pearl says.

“We’ve got to play off two feet, be physical through contact, and look to finish and not draw a foul,” he said. “If we don’t have anything, our guys in the perimeter have to move in the direction of the ball to give that person an outlet.”

Seeking a win that would resonate across the country among college basketball fans, No. 21 Auburn plays No. 6 Purdue in the Inday Classic Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, 65 miles from the Boilermakers’ campus.

While technically a neutral site, “It will basically be a road game,” says Pearl.

Andy Burcham and Randall Dickey will call the action for Auburn Sports Network listeners, while viewers can access the game on Peacock and NBC Sports Network streaming services.

“It’s going to be a tremendous opportunity for us to play a team that has been picked by most people to go to the Final Four,” Pearl said. “A great opportunity for our guys to see where we’re at.”