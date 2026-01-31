How Sebastian Williams-Adams is Auburn's Unsung Hero of its Current Win Streak

Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl has his squad riding a four-game winning streak as the Tigers get ready for a road trip to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. And, according to Pearl, an unsung hero of that streak has been freshman forward Sebastian Williams-Adams.

Williams-Adams was recruited by Auburn out of Houston and was the No. 35 prospect in the country and a top-10 recruit at his position. Though he hasn’t provided the flashy scoring numbers of some of the nation’s other freshmen, he has been a reliable defensive presence, something the coaching staff has repeatedly praised.

“It’s great,” Pearl said. “Because you can get in film and just watch 30 seconds of Sebastian guarding Jordan Pope one-on-one and be like, ‘That’s what it looks like. So, if you guys want to play in the NBA like he is one day, guard like him.’”

The play Pearl referenced was from Auburn’s midweek game against Texas, where Williams-Adams found himself on Pope with Auburn down by three. Not only did Williams-Adams hang with the Texas guard, but he played 13 seconds of perfect on-ball defense in the mismatch that forced a missed shot and an empty possession for the Longhorns at a pivotal juncture in the game.

Sebastian Williams-Adams is a special defender man pic.twitter.com/ljy6aXlJrw — Drew 🏀🧢 (@drew_cant_hoop) January 29, 2026

Over much of the summer, the Auburn staff compared the ability of Williams-Adams to that of former Auburn star and current Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro, who was a skilled finisher at the rim, played solid defense, and was able to consistently make smart decisions on the court.

Through 21 games as a freshman, Williams-Adams has started 14 times for the Tigers. He is averaging 27.1 minutes, 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game, more than solid numbers for a young player who has started in multiple positions for Auburn this season.

However, his biggest strength has been his defense and basketball IQ, both of which were key in each of Auburn’s last two victories, at Florida and home versus Texas. After the Florida win, Pearl was quick to compliment the young forward on that maturity.

“Yeah, Sebastian is just, you know, the ultimate team guy,” Pearl said. “He’s out there, he’s making winning plays, and he’s checking out every single possession.”

That effort has been a big reason why the freshman’s play time has steadily risen through SEC conference play, especially the last four games. And, about Auburn’s current winning streak? It’s those same four games.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI