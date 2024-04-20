Auburn Daily

Auburn Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

One of Auburn's wide recievers has decided to enter the Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Tigers.

Daniel Locke

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 02 - Auburn Wide Receiver Jay Fair (#5) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the UMass Minutemen at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 02 - Auburn Wide Receiver Jay Fair (#5) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the UMass Minutemen at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. / Photo by Jamie Holt/Auburn Tigers

One of Auburn's veteran wide receivers has decided to find a new place to play.

Jay Fair has decided to enter the Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Tigers. On3's Hayes Fawcett broke the news on X today.

Fair's freshman season at Auburn in 2022 was relatively quiet as he caught two passes for 34 yards, one of which picked up 23 yards against Ole Miss. The Dallas, Texas native had a bigger role in 2023, however, as he caught 31 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

The longest catch of Fair's sophomore campaign was a 36-yard reception against Samford which was his best performance of the season.

Fair had the third-most reciving yards of any Tiger in 2023 with 324 behind Rivaldo Fairweather who had 394 and Ja'Varrius Johnson who had 347.

As a prospect, Fair was a 3-star recruit with a 0.8785 composite rating according to 247Sports. He was the No. 592 player nationally, the No. 84 wide receiver and the No. 87 player in the state of Texas.

Fair is the 18th Auburn player to enter the Transfer Portal this offseason according to 247Sports.

Published
Daniel Locke

DANIEL LOCKE

Daniel is a staff writer for four Sports Illustrated/FanNation sites: Auburn Daily, Braves Today, Inside the Marlins and Wildcats Today. Additionally, he serves as the Auburn Athletics beat reporter for 1819 News. He is a junior at Auburn University majoring in journalism.