Auburn Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
One of Auburn's veteran wide receivers has decided to find a new place to play.
Jay Fair has decided to enter the Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Tigers. On3's Hayes Fawcett broke the news on X today.
Fair's freshman season at Auburn in 2022 was relatively quiet as he caught two passes for 34 yards, one of which picked up 23 yards against Ole Miss. The Dallas, Texas native had a bigger role in 2023, however, as he caught 31 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.
The longest catch of Fair's sophomore campaign was a 36-yard reception against Samford which was his best performance of the season.
Fair had the third-most reciving yards of any Tiger in 2023 with 324 behind Rivaldo Fairweather who had 394 and Ja'Varrius Johnson who had 347.
As a prospect, Fair was a 3-star recruit with a 0.8785 composite rating according to 247Sports. He was the No. 592 player nationally, the No. 84 wide receiver and the No. 87 player in the state of Texas.
Fair is the 18th Auburn player to enter the Transfer Portal this offseason according to 247Sports.