Auburn Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Auburn WR Jay Fair plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 186 WR was a 2 year starter for the Tigers



2nd on the team in yards & receptions, averaged 11 yards per catch



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/QF4bT5n3rg pic.twitter.com/Q9wQOZMGlY