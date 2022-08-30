Auburn baseball assistant coach Karl Nonemaker named to D1Baseball "Top Assistants" list

Less than a week after being named the National Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Auburn baseball assistant coach Karl Nonemaker continues to receive national recognition for the work he's done on The Plains after D1Baseball named him to their "75 Assistants That Athletic Directors Should Know" list.

Nonemaker's been with the Auburn program for five seasons, working with the infielders on defense as well as serving as first base coach for the Tigers. Auburn defenders have put up a cumulative .977 fielding percentage during his tenure, including back-to-back program records of .976 in 2021 and .981 in 2022. He has seen nine infielders drafted by MLB during his tenure, including three in the top five rounds. In 2022, all three draft-eligible infielders (Sonny DiChiara, Brody Moore, Blake Rambusch) were taken in the top seventeen rounds of the draft.

Additionally to his on-field coaching duties, Nonemaker also serves as Auburn's director of recruiting. During his five year tenure, Auburn has landed four top-fifteen classes (by Perfect Game), including the #2 class in 2022. Auburn's 2023 and 2024 classes are, as of now, also currently in the top ten rankings.

Originally a four-year starter for Vanderbilt, Nonemaker spent two years in the minor leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies after being drafted in the 20th round in 2002. After his playing days, he spent two years working for Louisville Slugger before entering coaching, with stops at Auburn, Monmouth, and Ole Dominion.

