Auburn baseball commit Drew Nelson named Alabama's Gatorade Player of the Year

The LHP/OF carried Pike Liberal Arts in Troy to their 4th straight AISA state championship

Auburn commit Drew Nelson has been named Alabama's Gatorade Player of the Year, the school announced on Friday. Nelson, a 6'0 185 senior, went 9-2 on the mound with a 1.29 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 49 innings on the season. Allowing only 18 hits and seven earned runs, Nelson threw six shutouts and two no-hitters while allowing an opponent batting average of only .111. Playing in the outfield on days he wasn't pitching, Nelson hit .463/.569/.895 with six homeruns, 42 RBIs, and was a perfect 5-5 on stolen base attempts.  

Nelson committed to Auburn on June 5th, 2020, stating that he was "super excited to commit to chasing his dream" at Auburn University. 

In the AISA Class AAA state baseball championship series, Nelson was dominant on the mound for the clinching game, striking out fifteen in a complete-game two hitter to seal the victory. He had streaks of six consecutive strikeouts and five consecutive strikeouts during the outing, with only one hit and one run allowed in the contest. 

A hard commit to Auburn, Nelson's lefty changeup, which has high spin and fade down and away from righties, and advanced pitchability should allow him to compete early for a role in an Auburn rotation that is potentially losing multiple starters to the MLB Draft and is expected to be without lefty Hayden Mullins for a good portion of next season after upcoming Tommy John surgery. 

