Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's blow out win over FSU

Auburn baseball beat the Florida State Seminoles by a score of 21-7 in their second regional game.

Everything was working for the Tigers Saturday night. They had 19 hits, and Joseph Gonzalez was dominant on the mound.

Auburn scored 19 or more runs in back-to-back games for the first time since 2000.

The crowd was electric in Auburn, and you could tell the home-field advantage was real in the win over FSU.

Here are four takeaways from Auburn's monumental win over Florida State.

The bats explode for the second night in a row Photo credit: Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics Auburn has scored 40 runs in their last two games. Florida State has the best pitching staff in the nation, and the Tigers punished them all night. Auburn just piled on the runs all night long. One part of the Tiger's approach at the plate that was impressive was how well they did when FSU put a pitcher in for a righty lefty matchup. Multiple times in this game, the Noles tried to put in a pitcher to give them an advantage, and the Tigers hit the ball well. The bats are coming alive at the right time for Auburn, and it could lead to a deep postseason run. Joseph Gonzalez dominates once again Auburn Athletics Gonzalez went six innings, only allowing four hits and three earned runs. He struck out three Seminole hitters. He looked outstanding all night long, and you could tell the sinker was working. It is always nice to pitch with a big lead, and Gonzalez has that privilege all night. Gonzalez is hoping that his next start will be in a super-regional. Auburn once again does not have to use a normal bullpen arm Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics Thanks to the big lead and great pitching from Gonzalez, Auburn did not have to use Carson Skipper or Blake Burkhalter. This means they will have them both in the hopes of closing out the regional on Sunday night. The Tigers have used their pitching staff to perfection this weekend which has put them in the great spot they are in. Crowd plays a huge role in big win Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics Auburn had another sellout crowd rooting them on in the win over Florida State. You could tell the team was feeding off of the energy provided by the fans in the stands. Auburn will hope that the crowd is back and as loud in the game on Sunday night. Home-field advantage was a huge in this game.

The Tigers will play the winner of UCLA and Florida State on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT. Whoever the Tigers face will have to beat them twice to advance. The Tigers are in the driver's seat with their eyes on a super-regional.

Mason Barnett will get the start on the mound for the Tigers. He will look to send the Tigers to a super-regional to add an exclamation mark to this exceptional season.

