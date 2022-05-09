Auburn baseball drops series to Arkansas; hosting chances are still alive

Auburn built an early lead but the bullpen couldn’t hold it as Auburn dropped game 1 to Arkansas 11-8 inside Plainsman Park on Friday, spoiling a decent start from new Friday night starter Mason Barnett. Barnett, who was taking the rotation spot of injured pitcher Hayden Mullins, went four+ innings but allowed only two runs, with five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Auburn put up five runs of their own across the third and fourth innings, and after lefty Tommy Sheehan limited the damage to two runs after coming in with two on and no outs in the 5th, Carson Skipper was called on to take the 6th inning.

Thompson was confident in the strategy, which has worked for Auburn in multiple SEC series this season. “You really want to get to (Carson) Skipper, if he could just give us the sixth and seventh there with the lead. I didn’t think he was as sharp tonight and him and (Konner) Copeland back-to-back, we just didn’t pass the baton well.” Multi-run homeruns proved to be the deciding factor, with Arkansas picking up two runs on a homer in the 5th and another three runs on a homerun to the first batter Konner Copeland faced in relief of Skipper, who took the loss, in the 6th.

Arkansas scored three more insurance runs off of another homer against Kopeland in the 8th, and Auburn’s could only pick up two runs off of freshman closer Brady Tygart in response. “Those three-run homers are what wound up being the difference in this ballgame," Thompson said after the game. "We had a couple of miscues defensively, and we just could not pass it on clean enough as a pitching staff after Barnett.”