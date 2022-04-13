Auburn baseball is projected to host a regional in the latest Baseball America projections

Auburn baseball's success over the past few weeks has caught the eye of many national college baseball writers. The late success moved Butch Thompson's squad into the top 20 in the latest polls but now has them as a team projected host site for a regional.

Baseball America's Teddy Cahill wrote the following about Auburn baseball climbing into the post-season projections as a potential regional host.

Auburn gets the nod in this projection after winning three straight SEC series and rising into the top 25 of RPI. There’s a strong chance the SEC will get at least four hosts (Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee also host in this projection) but the Tigers are far from locked in. How the SEC standings shake out—as well as the conference tournament—will play a huge role in the host race. For now, however, Auburn projects to host for the first time since 2010.

In the projected field of 64, the Auburn regional would host as the 15th overall seed. The teams would be Auburn (1), Florida State (2), Georgia Southern (3), and Campbell (4).

This would be Auburn's first time hosting a regional since the 2010 season and would make a huge statement for a team that was projected to finish last in the SEC West.

The regional would take place from Friday, June 3rd to Monday, June 6th.

The Tigers return to action on the road for a three-game series against last year's national champions, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

