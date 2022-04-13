Skip to main content
Auburn baseball is projected to host a regional in the latest Baseball America projections

Auburn baseball is projected to host a regional in the latest Baseball America projections

Auburn baseball is now projected to host a regional. The first since 2010.

Photo credit: LSU Athletics

Auburn baseball is now projected to host a regional. The first since 2010.

Auburn baseball's success over the past few weeks has caught the eye of many national college baseball writers. The late success moved Butch Thompson's squad into the top 20 in the latest polls but now has them as a team projected host site for a regional. 

Baseball America's Teddy Cahill wrote the following about Auburn baseball climbing into the post-season projections as a potential regional host. 

Auburn gets the nod in this projection after winning three straight SEC series and rising into the top 25 of RPI. There’s a strong chance the SEC will get at least four hosts (Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee also host in this projection) but the Tigers are far from locked in. How the SEC standings shake out—as well as the conference tournament—will play a huge role in the host race. For now, however, Auburn projects to host for the first time since 2010.

In the projected field of 64, the Auburn regional would host as the 15th overall seed. The teams would be Auburn (1), Florida State (2), Georgia Southern (3), and Campbell (4). 

This would be Auburn's first time hosting a regional since the 2010 season and would make a huge statement for a team that was projected to finish last in the SEC West. 

The regional would take place from Friday, June 3rd to Monday, June 6th. 

The Tigers return to action on the road for a three-game series against last year's national champions, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn baseball vs LSU
Baseball

Auburn baseball is projected to host a regional in the latest Baseball America projections

By Zac Blackerby13 seconds ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn makes final cut for four-star edge Yhonzae Pierre

By Lance Dawe1 hour ago
Mason Barnett throws a pitch for Auburn baseball against Samford.
Baseball

Auburn baseball defeats Samford, has a quick turnaround for Mississippi State

By Lindsay Crosby4 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Grading Auburn's Position Groups After A-Day

By Trey Lee4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) rolls out during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Podcasts

Podcast: Is this Auburn football quarterback take legit?

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Recruiting

Auburn football offers 3-star Brock Glenn

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers safety Cayden Bridges (20) drops back to cover during the Spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five backups to watch for Auburn football

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Jan 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A Clemson Tigers helmet on display before the head coaches press conference for the CFP with LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney at the Sheraton New Orleans, Grand Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

QB Cristopher Vizzina picks Clemson over Auburn, Georgia, others

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago