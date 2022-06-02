Auburn baseball is ready to "prove it" in the postseason

"We haven't seen a lot of left-handed starting pitchers this year. It's a little bit softer. Can we stay in our crouch? Can we stay balanced once we load instead of leaking out like he's gonna want us to?" Compounding this issue is Guth's arsenal, without a dominant breaking pitch but instead relying on a changeup. "So, can we stay back and drive the ball back at him, middle of the field, the other way?"

Auburn will counter with RHP Trace Bright, 3-4 with a 4.63 ERA, to open game one. "We're trying to be more proactive with how to use Trace. We think he's a guy that can pitch in but not miss too much inside - their feet are going to be right on the chalk or as close to the plate as we've seen. We think he can command the ball and get in there."

Auburn's second starter of the Regionals will be righty Joseph Gonzalez, for obvious reasons. "I think we all know Joseph has been our most consistent starter the entire season.

You're looking at either: that 1-0 game is humongous to get you to the championship portion (of the weekend) or you're trying to extend the season. If you've ever competed in a NCAA regional, you know that (winning) game one and game two is huge to having a realistic opportunity of succeeding in a regional."