Auburn baseball live blog: Auburn at Kentucky game one

Follow along for live updates during Auburn baseball's game one action vs the Kentucky Wildcats.

Auburn Athletics

Game one is starting later than we expected. 

What was once a Thursday through Saturday series has essentially turned into a Friday and Saturday series. 

Auburn and Kentucky are expected to play a doubleheader in Lexington today with game one starting at 1:00 pm CT and game two starting 45 minutes after the end of the first game. 

Butch Thompson and his baseball team are in a prime situation entering this weekend. Assuming the Tigers can take care of business, Auburn should hold the four-seed in the SEC Tournament, allowing them to not play in the single-elimination portion of the tournament. 

D1 Baseball also predicts Auburn to hold a top-eight seed in the post-season action meaning that they would host a regional and a super-regional as long as they take care of business against the Kentucky Wildcats. 

Follow along here for updates from the Auburn Daily staff. 

Injury update

Auburn baseball's Cole Foster vs Arkansas Razorbacks.

Auburn Daily's Lindsay Crosby wrote the following update in his series preview. 

Second baseman Cole Foster, suffering a strained oblique after a collision at home plate in game one of the Alabama series, is questionable for this weekend’s matchup. He traveled with the team and will test the back in pregame warmups, but true freshman Brody Moss is traveling to Lexington and will be activated to the 27-man roster if Foster is unable to go. Senior Garrett Farquhar got the start yesterday. He's expected to get the nod today as well. 

Potential lineup

Auburn baseball celebrates a series win over Alabama.

SS Brody Moore

1B Sonny DiChiara

3B Blake Rambusch

RF Bobby Pierce

DH Brooks Carlson

CF Kason Howell

LF Mason Land

C Nate LaRue

2B Garrett Farquhar 

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
