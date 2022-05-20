Auburn baseball live blog: Auburn at Kentucky game one

Game one is starting later than we expected.

What was once a Thursday through Saturday series has essentially turned into a Friday and Saturday series.

Auburn and Kentucky are expected to play a doubleheader in Lexington today with game one starting at 1:00 pm CT and game two starting 45 minutes after the end of the first game.

Butch Thompson and his baseball team are in a prime situation entering this weekend. Assuming the Tigers can take care of business, Auburn should hold the four-seed in the SEC Tournament, allowing them to not play in the single-elimination portion of the tournament.

D1 Baseball also predicts Auburn to hold a top-eight seed in the post-season action meaning that they would host a regional and a super-regional as long as they take care of business against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Follow along here for updates from the Auburn Daily staff.

Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics Auburn Daily's Lindsay Crosby wrote the following update in his series preview. Second baseman Cole Foster, suffering a strained oblique after a collision at home plate in game one of the Alabama series, is questionable for this weekend’s matchup. He traveled with the team and will test the back in pregame warmups, but true freshman Brody Moss is traveling to Lexington and will be activated to the 27-man roster if Foster is unable to go. Senior Garrett Farquhar got the start yesterday. He's expected to get the nod today as well. Potential lineup Taylor Sondgeroth/Auburn Athletics SS Brody Moore 1B Sonny DiChiara 3B Blake Rambusch RF Bobby Pierce DH Brooks Carlson CF Kason Howell LF Mason Land C Nate LaRue 2B Garrett Farquhar

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube