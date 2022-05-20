Skip to main content

Auburn baseball live blog: Auburn at Kentucky game two

Follow along for live updates during Auburn baseball's game two action vs the Kentucky Wildcats.

In game two, the Auburn Tigers will look to even up the series against the Kentucky Wildcats.

After Thursday's game was postponed due to weather, the doubleheader at Lexington features some sunny skies. 

Auburn fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 5-1 in game one. Game two will begin at 5:15 pm CT. 

Butch Thompson and his baseball team are in a prime situation entering this weekend. Assuming the Tigers can take care of business, Auburn should hold the four-seed in the SEC Tournament, allowing them to not play in the single-elimination portion of the tournament.

D1 Baseball also predicts Auburn to hold a top-eight seed in the post-season action meaning that they would host a regional and a super-regional as long as they take care of business against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Here is the Live Blog for game one. 

Follow along here for updates from the Auburn Daily staff. 

Can Auburn bounce back?

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson

The Auburn lineup had a hard time scoring runs but had plenty of chances to score runners in game one. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball live blog: Auburn at Kentucky game two

By Zac Blackerby5 minutes ago
2232022 Zep Jasper (12) goes up for a shot_AuburnvsOleMiss_JT001630
Basketball

Auburn basketball player preview series: PG Zep Jasper

By Gray Oldenburg3 hours ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball falls to Kentucky in game one

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

WATCH: Jabari Smith sits down with ESPN NBA Draft expert

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

Five reasons Auburn fans should not be worried about the receiving room

By Jack Pickel6 hours ago
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 22, 2018.
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football fans watching Nick Saban vs Jimbo Fisher, Newest transfer Morris Joseph breakdown

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Morris Joseph celebrates a sack against Navy during their game at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 26, 2019. W 28786
Football

The Morris Joseph factor: A nice blend of production and experience

By Lance Dawe23 hours ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball vs Kentucky: Game one postponed

By Zac BlackerbyMay 19, 2022