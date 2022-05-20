Auburn baseball live blog: Auburn at Kentucky game two

Follow along for live updates during Auburn baseball's game two action vs the Kentucky Wildcats.

In game two, the Auburn Tigers will look to even up the series against the Kentucky Wildcats.

After Thursday's game was postponed due to weather, the doubleheader at Lexington features some sunny skies.

Auburn fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 5-1 in game one. Game two will begin at 5:15 pm CT.

Butch Thompson and his baseball team are in a prime situation entering this weekend. Assuming the Tigers can take care of business, Auburn should hold the four-seed in the SEC Tournament, allowing them to not play in the single-elimination portion of the tournament.

D1 Baseball also predicts Auburn to hold a top-eight seed in the post-season action meaning that they would host a regional and a super-regional as long as they take care of business against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Here is the Live Blog for game one.

Follow along here for updates from the Auburn Daily staff.

Can Auburn bounce back? Auburn Athletics The Auburn lineup had a hard time scoring runs but had plenty of chances to score runners in game one.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube