Skip to main content

Three takeaways from Auburn baseball's loss in the College World Series

Auburn loses their opener in Omaha.

Auburn opened up the College World Series against Ole Miss, where they dropped game one by a score of 5-1. 

The Tigers did not look like themselves in this game at all. 

In sports, sometimes it just isn't your night, and it was not Auburn's night in this ball game. 

Let's look at three takeaways from Auburn's loss to the Rebels of Ole Miss.

Gonzalez's struggles

Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers starting pitcher Joseph Gonzalez (45) throws against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Gonzalez is one of the key pieces that has helped Auburn get to where they are now, but he did not have his best performance in this game. He was hanging his slider, which proved easy for lefties to hit. He was also center-cutting his sinker. Usually, Gonzalez keeps his pitches at the knees, but he did not in this appearance. He has had a fantastic year, so one rough start will happen here and there. Gonzalez hopes to get another chance to pitch in Omaha later this week. 

Tigers offensive struggles continue

Auburn players celebrate the win during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, June 3, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana Lions 19-7.

Auburn struggled at the plate in their final two games of the super regional in Corvallis, and those struggles carried with them to Omaha. The Tigers struck out 13 times in this loss. Striking out that many times is a recipe for losing, which is what occurred tonight. Auburn will try and get the bats going in the win or go home game against Stanford.  

Tigers looked flat

Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers left fielder Mike Bello (31) reaches out to catch a home run hit by Ole Miss Rebels left fielder Kevin Graham (35) during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn did not come out with a lot of energy after they were quickly down 2-0 in the first inning. You could tell the Tigers lost a lot of energy after falling behind. It seemed like they never recovered from losing their energy. This is surprising since Auburn has come back to win many games this year. Hopefully, the Tigers bring lots of energy against Stanford.

Auburn will be playing Stanford in a win or go home game on Monday the 20th at 1 p.m. CT. We will have another live blog coming to you from Omaha here at Auburn Daily

Auburn has not announced a starter yet, but it will likely be Mason Barnett or Trace Bright

The Tigers will look to bounce back in a big way against the Cardinals. Auburn has sent two PAC-12 teams packing so far this offseason, so they will look to continue that trend against Stanford.  

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Chase Isbell (43) delivers a pitch in the 5th inning against the Oregon State Beavers during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field.
Baseball

Three takeaways from Auburn baseball's loss in the College World Series

By Andrew Stefaniak1 minute ago
Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco and Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball falls to Ole Miss in Omaha, will face Stanford Monday

By Andrew Stefaniak3 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from Arkansas's win over Stanford

By Andrew Stefaniak4 hours ago
Sep 24, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Sean White (13) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium. The Auburn Tigers beat the LSU Tigers 18-13. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Bo Nix vs Sean White: Who's the better quarterback?

By Lance Dawe6 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Former Auburn baseball player continues dominance in the Big Leagues

By Andrew Stefaniak13 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Bruce Pearl on Walker Kessler: 'He's explosive and he knows it'

By Lance DaweJun 17, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Martez Manuel (3) celebrates with Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) after an interception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Missouri Tigers

By Lance DaweJun 17, 2022
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball Player Preview Series: KD Johnson

By Gray OldenburgJun 17, 2022