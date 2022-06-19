Three takeaways from Auburn baseball's loss in the College World Series

Auburn opened up the College World Series against Ole Miss, where they dropped game one by a score of 5-1.

The Tigers did not look like themselves in this game at all.

In sports, sometimes it just isn't your night, and it was not Auburn's night in this ball game.

Let's look at three takeaways from Auburn's loss to the Rebels of Ole Miss.

Gonzalez's struggles © Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Joseph Gonzalez is one of the key pieces that has helped Auburn get to where they are now, but he did not have his best performance in this game. He was hanging his slider, which proved easy for lefties to hit. He was also center-cutting his sinker. Usually, Gonzalez keeps his pitches at the knees, but he did not in this appearance. He has had a fantastic year, so one rough start will happen here and there. Gonzalez hopes to get another chance to pitch in Omaha later this week. Tigers offensive struggles continue © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn struggled at the plate in their final two games of the super regional in Corvallis, and those struggles carried with them to Omaha. The Tigers struck out 13 times in this loss. Striking out that many times is a recipe for losing, which is what occurred tonight. Auburn will try and get the bats going in the win or go home game against Stanford. Tigers looked flat © Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports Auburn did not come out with a lot of energy after they were quickly down 2-0 in the first inning. You could tell the Tigers lost a lot of energy after falling behind. It seemed like they never recovered from losing their energy. This is surprising since Auburn has come back to win many games this year. Hopefully, the Tigers bring lots of energy against Stanford.

Auburn will be playing Stanford in a win or go home game on Monday the 20th at 1 p.m. CT. We will have another live blog coming to you from Omaha here at Auburn Daily.

Auburn has not announced a starter yet, but it will likely be Mason Barnett or Trace Bright.

The Tigers will look to bounce back in a big way against the Cardinals. Auburn has sent two PAC-12 teams packing so far this offseason, so they will look to continue that trend against Stanford.

