Auburn baseball vs Oregon State game three: live blog
The Auburn Tigers are set to do battle with the Oregon State Beavers in the winner take all game of the super regional round.
This will be an exciting game from start to finish, with everything on the line.
In games like this, you can feel the tension from your couch at home as the players try to send their team to Omaha.
The pitching matchup will include the Auburn starter Mason Barnett (3-2 4.13) vs Jacob Kmatz (8-2 4.19) for the Beavers.
The Auburn bats will try to come back to life in the hopes of sending the Tigers to Omaha.
Follow along with this blog for live updates and interesting thoughts throughout the game from the Auburn Daily Staff.
Projected Lineup
Rambusch 3B
Foster 2B
DiChiara 1B
Peirce RF
Carlson DH
Moore SS
Howell CF
LaRue C
Bello LF
Barnett Pitcher (3-2 4.13)
