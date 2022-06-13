Skip to main content

Auburn baseball vs Oregon State game three: live blog

Follow along for live updates throughout the winner take all super regional game.

The Auburn Tigers are set to do battle with the Oregon State Beavers in the winner take all game of the super regional round. 

This will be an exciting game from start to finish, with everything on the line. 

In games like this, you can feel the tension from your couch at home as the players try to send their team to Omaha. 

The pitching matchup will include the Auburn starter Mason Barnett (3-2 4.13) vs Jacob Kmatz (8-2 4.19) for the Beavers. 

The Auburn bats will try to come back to life in the hopes of sending the Tigers to Omaha. 

Follow along with this blog for live updates and interesting thoughts throughout the game from the Auburn Daily Staff.

Projected Lineup

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers outfielder Bobby Peirce (27) runs toward third base iin the 6th inning against the Oregon State Beavers during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field.

Rambusch 3B

Foster 2B

DiChiara 1B

Peirce RF

Carlson DH

Moore SS

Howell CF

LaRue C

Bello LF

Barnett Pitcher (3-2 4.13)

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Baseball infielder Brooks Carlson (19) celebrates a double against Oregon State in the 4th inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
