Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's win over Oregon State

Auburn beat the Oregon State Beavers by a score of 7-5 to start the super regional.

It was an interesting game as Beaver ace Cooper Hjerpe was in line to start but could not go due to an illness.

Trace Bright started the game for the Tigers and could not make it out of the first inning.

The bullpen was able to shut it down after that to win the game.

Winning game one was massive as the Tigers are one win away from punching their ticket to Omaha.

Let's take a look at four takeaways from Auburn's big game, one win over Oregon State.

Bullpen dominates Taylor Sondgeroth/Auburn Athletics Auburn starter Bright was only able to go two-thirds of an inning, so the Auburn relievers had 8.1 innings of work to do. Tommy Sheehan, John Armstrong, Carson Skipper, and Blake Burkhalter got the job done to secure the victory. These four relievers struck out ten Beaver hitters and only allowed four hits. Armstrong came in to get the Tigers out of trouble which he did. Sheehan then came in for a long relief appearance and looked really good. Skipper followed Sheehan and threw three scoreless innings. Skipper then gave the ball over to Burkhalter, who was a tad bit shaky. Burkhalter gave up a run but was eventually able to shut the door closed on the Beavers. This was an outstanding performance from a bullpen that had to work much harder than expected. Tigers bounce back from short start from Bright © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK It was unsettling when Bright left the game early after getting hit around a bit for four early runs. The Tigers did a great job scoring a couple of runs in the second inning to tie the game. This team has a ton of fight, and they showed that tonight after their starter couldn't make it out of the first inning. Playing in the environment that they are in, the team will need this grit to continue in the hopes of heading to Omaha. Tiger bats stay hot Auburn Athletics The Tigers were able to put up ten hits and score seven runs. After the offensive performance the Tigers had last weekend in the regional round, the question was whether or not it would travel with them to Corvallis. That question was answered early as the Tigers put up four runs in the first two innings. The Tigers will be facing Hjerpe in game two, so the bats will have to stay awake if they want to end this series in two games. Brody Moore keeps his bat hot Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics Brody Moore is coming off a regional MVP performance where he was hitting the ball great. He came out in the first game of the super regional and continued his hot streak by smacking three hits. If Moore's bat stays red hot, this Auburn team has a real shot at making a deep run in this tournament.

Joseph Gonzalez will get the ball in game two with a chance to send his team to Omaha. He has been the Tiger's best pitcher this year, and a great performance from him would be huge.

Game two of the super regional will be played at 9 p.m. CT on June 12 and can be watched on ESPN2. We will also have a live blog right here at Auburn Daily.