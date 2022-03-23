Auburn baseball is still searching for a 3rd starting pitcher for the weekend

After a wild midweek matchup against South Alabama that culminated in a 13-12 win on Tuesday night, Auburn baseball is trying to find its identity as a pitching staff.

Seven different pitchers have started for an Auburn team that seemed to enter the season with four favorites for three weekend spots in returners RHP Trace Bright & RHP Joseph Gonzalez locked into two spots, and incoming transfers LHP Tommy Sheehan (Grad, Notre Dame) and RHP Jordan Armstrong (Sr, Chattahoochee Valley) competing for the 3rd weekend spot. Those four pitchers have been joined in starts by RHP Mason Barnett (1-1, 5.94 ERA in four starts, seven total appearances), LHP Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.65 ERA in two starts, five total appearances), and LHP Konner Copeland (0-0, 0.00 in one truncated start - 2.1 innings - against Alabama State).

Sheehan was brought in as a grad transfer from Notre Dame to be a stabilizing veteran presence, and he opened the season for Auburn against Oklahoma at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. Coming off a partial Tommy John repair, he was lifted after the first inning for Jordan Armstrong, who finished the “start” with four innings of one hit, no run baseball. Sheehan only made one more start, three scoreless innings against Troy, before being removed for the starting rotation to give him some more time to work on his mechanics and get into game shape. His curveball, a pitch that he flashed repeatedly during his four seasons at Notre Dame, seemed particularly flat and was not the “out pitch” it had been in the past. Jordan Armstrong replaced Sheehan in the rotation and showed why he was a 2021 Junior College All-American and the AL Community College Pitcher of the Year. Using a three-quarters slot, he flashed the best changeup on Auburn’s staff and totaled 12.1 innings of 9 hit, 2 run ball in three appearances against Oklahoma, Yale, and Rhode Island. But inconsistencies with his slot and delivery crept in, and after a Friday night disaster of an inning where he couldn’t get out of the 1st against Middle Tennessee State, giving up four runs and four hits in 2/3rds of an inning, Auburn removed Armstrong from the rotation as well to re-establish his 2021 form, using video analysis of his 2021 CVCC season as well as live batting practice.

Mason Barnett, after three scoreless innings of relief against Rhode Island the previous weekend, was tabbed for the midweek start against Tennessee Tech and, after 4.2 innings with six hits and two earned runs, was given the Game 1 start against #1 Ole Miss. The Rebels scored five earned runs on six hits in three innings, giving Barnett the loss. Barnett looked dominant at times, striking out six of the fourteen total hitters he faced, but also gave up hard contact with two home runs and a double among Ole Miss’s six hits. LHP Hayden Mullins, starting Friday’s game 2 for an unavailable Joseph Gonzalez, looked the part of an SEC starter with 5 innings of 2 hit, 1 run baseball, albeit with more walks (4) than strikeouts (3) across his twenty batters faced. Barnett was given an opportunity to rebound with Tuesday’s neutral-site midweek against South Alabama in Montgomery and pitched only one inning with four hits and three runs, getting out of the inning thanks to a heads-up defensive play by catcher Ryan Dyal to get a double play on an attempted suicide squeeze.

Something to watch going forward has been the distribution of pressure innings out of the bullpen. Closer Blake Burkhalter has been as good as advertised, and other than one partial outing against Ole Miss where he was roughed up for five runs on three home runs in 2/3rds of an inning, has been lights out as a closer, pitching 14.1 innings with one earned run and 18 strikeouts in the other contests. Fellow “Stopper of the Year” watch list representative Carson Skipper, the senior lefthander, has been equally as impressive. Skipper has 5 appearances on the year with a 1.65 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched. But numerous times this season, Auburn’s turned to other veteran members of the bullpen outside those recognized stoppers and gotten mixed results.

Some of the veteran struggles have caused Auburn to turn, at key times, to a trio of freshman relievers with mostly positive results. Chase Allsup, John Armstrong, and Ben Bosse have been called upon in several pivotal moments of the game. Allsup has some of the most electric stuff on the team, with 15 strikeouts in 7.2 innings with only two earned runs allowed. Bosse struck out the side against Yale in his first collegiate outing, but has yet to face a conference opponent. Armstrong, most notably, is tied with Blake Burkhalter for most appearances on the season at 9 (out of 21 games), with most of those being partial innings where he was called upon with runners on base and asked to shut the door for Auburn. He’s mostly done that, with 2 earned runs allowed and eight strikeouts in his 4.2 innings pitched on the year. Finding someone who can close out the game when Burkhalter is unavailable is something that is very important to Coach Butch Thompson, and continuing to develop that trio of freshmen will be crucial to the Auburn bullpen.

This weekend’s series against Texas A&M is a moment to re-assess the state of Auburn pitching – who of the starting options is going to continue providing crucial quality starts? Has Joseph Gonzalez recovered from a painful under-fingernail blister where he can take the ball and continue to be effective? Can Trace Bright pick back up his streak of quality starts, which was sitting at five on the year until he failed to finish the 5th inning in Game 3 against Ole Miss?

Auburn plays three at Texas A&M beginning on Friday night, with a 6:30 first pitch. Saturday’s game 2 is 2:00PM, followed by the series finale at 1:00PM on Sunday. All three games will be available to watch on SEC Network+, as well as to listen on the Auburn Sports Network.