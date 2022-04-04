Auburn baseball is ranked in Baseball America top 25

The Auburn Tigers won their second SEC round series in a row after winning two games in Baton Rogue against the LSU Tigers. This performance earned them a spot in the Baseball America Top 25 poll.

The Auburn Tigers are ranked 25th in the poll.

Here is what the write-up said about the Tigers.

Auburn debuts in the rankings after winning a series at Louisiana State. In Thursday’s opener, Auburn did all of its scoring in a six-run fifth inning that was highlighted by a three-run homer off the bat of shortstop Brody Moore. LSU fought to get back in the game, getting to within a run in the ninth and putting the tying run on second base with one out, but righthander Blake Burkhalter struck out Jacob Berry and got Jordan Thompson to fly out to end the game. After dropping the middle game, Auburn secured the series win Saturday with a 6-4 win. Sophomore righthander Joseph Gonzalez mostly avoided the big inning as he worked around the nine hits he allowed, limiting LSU to three runs in six innings along the way, and first baseman Sonny DiChiara led the offense by going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Auburn is one of six teams from the SEC ranked in this week's Baseball America top 25. The Tennesee Volunteers are ranked one, Arkansas is ranked three, Ole Miss is ranked seven, Georgia is ranked 17, Vanderbilt is 19, and the Tigers round out the poll at 25.

Auburn plays UAB on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CT in Birmingham before taking on Vanderbilt at home in a three-game series this weekend.