Auburn Tigers Confirmed as Regional Host For NCAA Tournament

The Auburn Tigers have had a memorable 2026 season on the baseball diamond, and they will continue the postseason with some more home contests.

The NCAA released the 2026 Division I baseball regional host sites, and the Tigers are one of the 16 teams that will be hosting a regional going into next weekend.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to have postseason baseball at Plainsman Park for the fourth time in the last five seasons,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “Not many programs are able to say they’ve hosted as often as us in the last half decade, and the credit goes to our amazing players, coaches, supporters and administration.”

🚨 2026 DI Baseball Regional Host Sites 🚨



👉 https://t.co/4UMGre4vOL



The 16 sites are listed in alphabetical order.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/fZn8Ism7HE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 25, 2026

Auburn is one of seven schools to host a regional from the SEC. The Tigers were a semifinalist in the conference tournament in Hoover, Alabama, this past week. After wins over LSU and Texas A&M, they fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks in a close 2-1 loss on Saturday night.

Holding a 38-19 record overall, Auburn has done it with one of the toughest schedules in the country. That comes with playing in the SEC, but non-conference games against Florida State, Nebraska and Georgia Tech, also regional hosts, allowed for a strong resume in 2026.

Thompson and his group will have to wait to see if a Super Regional is in the cards until later during the official selection show, which will see which other pairing they will be put up against. However, some media outlets have speculated who that could be.

Baseball America has the Tigers with the No. 6 overall seed, being pinned up against the Hattiesburg regional, which would be hosted by Southern Miss. Auburn would see a group that features the likes of Arizona State, Florida A&M and Northern Illinois.

D1Baseball is a little more generous to Thompson’s group, listing it as the No. 5 seed while hosting Wake Forest, The Citadel and Lipscomb. The Auburn regional would go up against the Lawrence regional, headlined by the Kansas Jayhawks.

Being a little broader, USA Today gave Auburn the No. 4 overall seed. The regional that it was paired with was the Lincoln regional, which is headlined by Nebraska.

Fans should expect an opposing pairing that shouldn’t feature another SEC opponent, rather a lower-tier regional host. That will be a positive for Thompson, who spoke about how powerful the conference has been for the Tigers’ experiences this season thus far.

“I just think we've got some of the best training,” he said after the loss to Arkansas. “I hear all the other coaches talk about how hard their schedule and all that's been. I would fall in line with that.”

Despite not being able to raise hardware in Hoover, the primary focus has been not only getting to Omaha for the first time in four seasons, but being champions of the College World Series for the first time in program history.

“I think we all know that we have a desire, and it's possible for us to make it to Omaha and make a push,” Thompson said. “I believe that because I believe our pitching staff, every day we roll out on the field, we got a chance to win. It's a good feeling as a coach. But you can't come up short next week. You don't get a chance to advance.”

The entire 64-team field will be released at 11 a.m. CST on Monday. It will be a one-hour program that will be broadcast on ESPN2 for those interested in seeing every pairing looking for a trip to Omaha in several weeks.