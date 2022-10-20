Skip to main content

Auburn baseball releases 2023 non-conference schedule

Georgia Tech, Troy, UAB are among the teams visiting Plainsman Park in 2022, and Auburn goes to Southern California in February

Auburn baseball announced the 2023 season non-conference schedule on Thursday, via Twitter. 

Among the highlights of Auburn's 2023 non-conference schedule is a rekindling of the rivalry with Georgia Tech, who has a home and home with the Tigers. Auburn hosts the Yellow Jackets on March 14th, and travels to Atlanta for an April 11th contest. The series between the two is one of Auburn's most prolific matchups in its history, currently standing at 122-112-6 Auburn, with the two teams having first played on April 10th, 1897. (Auburn won at home, 6-4). 

Outside of Georgia Tech, Auburn has two other Power Five opponents on the schedule. Auburn hosts Indiana to open the season February 17th-19th before traveling out west to play the USC Trojans Feb 24-26th in Los Angeles.

Butch Thompson's Tigers also continues the tradition of scheduling in-state opponents for non-conference matchups with eight in-state schools on this year's docket. Auburn travels to South Alabama, while playing home and away matchups with Samford, North Alabama, & Jacksonville State. 

The North Alabama contest on February 21st will be in Toyota Field in Huntsville, home of the Southern League's AA Trash Pandas (Angels affiliate), while South Alabama's contest on March 21st is in Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium, home of the AA Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate). Auburn continues their postseason prep tradition with a matchup against Samford in the Hoover Met, site of the SEC Tournament, on Tuesday May 9th. 

Auburn continues fall exhibition action against Alabama on Friday, October 28th in Plainsman Park. Admission is free, and Auburn will be collecting canned foods for the "Beat Bama Food Drive". 

